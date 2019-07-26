Dear Amy: My husband died a few years ago from melanoma. He was 26.

He was sick for three years, battling this vicious cancer, before his death.

Even though I was somewhat prepared for his death, I was in a complete state of shock and could not function, let alone plan a funeral. My husband was so devoted to getting better that he would not speak of the possibility of dying.

I wanted a simple funeral and cremation. His mother and stepmother wouldn’t hear of it and “took care” of the funeral arrangements. When I received the bill, it totaled over $20,000!

My husband and I were together for seven years, but married for only six months (we decided to elope when his cancer returned).

I asked his mothers if they were aware the funeral they chose cost that much and they both responded that cost was not their priority. In the same conversation they both said that they couldn’t afford to help with the payments.

As sensitive a subject as this is, the reality is that I have hard feelings that they would be so inconsiderate when they know that we were young and I was already swimming in medical bills.

It is very hard to maintain a relationship knowing that they left me with this added stress. What do you think?

Amy says: I think this is ... unfortunate, to say the least.

I can completely understand your late husband’s two mothers’ choice to give him the funeral of their dreams, but to then stick you with the burden of paying the bill they ran up is beyond the pale.

The first thing you should do is to carefully review the charges from the funeral home. The cost of your late husband’s service was well over twice the cost of the average funeral. In my opinion, this amount is suspiciously high.

After that, you should try to rationally explore your options, including getting some of these charges reduced, persuading/pressuring your late husband’s mothers to share the cost with you and, as a last resort, perhaps declaring bankruptcy.

All of these options will affect your relationship with these women, but your relationship was already compromised when they went against your wishes and then stuck you with the tab.

I hope that you can gradually get yourself out from under this so that you can grieve, heal and move forward.

Career vs. children

Dear Amy: Recently, a reader was wrestling with the eternal dilemma of choosing between career and children. She was feeling pressured by friends and family to choose children. I never want to live in a world where people are having children for other people.

Amy says: Well said. Thank you.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.