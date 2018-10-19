Dear Amy: I’ve been married for 20 years. My in-laws all live locally and are all high-functioning daily alcohol consumers. We are all involved in a successful family business that involves several liquor licenses. Alcohol was not part of my childhood culture, and I very rarely drink. We meet every Sunday at Grandma’s for a meal where alcohol is omnipresent; no one gets “out of hand.”

I am panicked as I watch all our children come of age with the associated teenage experimentation and boundary pushing. How can I go about asking my husband and family to model family life and social activity without alcohol consumption when our teens are present?

Amy says: Is it possible that your in-laws are actually demonstrating how to consume alcohol responsibly? Adults coming together and drinking wine with a meal, for instance, is how many cultures celebrate togetherness.

You should talk to your husband about this, and — without asking his family to behave differently — discuss how to approach this topic with your teens.

Be honest with them: “There is a lot of alcohol consumed in our businesses and in our family. We want to talk to you about how to use alcohol responsibly.”

Your kids receive alcohol education in school. They are likely surrounded by alcohol temptation otherwise. It is not necessary for you and your husband to be on the same page here. Following the law and choosing moderation when they do drink is vital. The lessons your kids receive at home are potent and important, and if you deliver these messages calmly and with an attitude of openness, your kids will listen.

Dog a nuisance in office

Dear Amy: I work in a church office, which is on the first floor of the pastor’s home. His dog, “Buster,” has free roam of the house. Buster has bitten three people. Our fear is that the dog may more seriously bite someone, and/or we may be sued if the injury is bad enough.

I am not a dog lover and don’t believe that they belong in the workplace. Am I overreacting?

Amy says: You shouldn’t feel self-conscious about raising this topic with your pastor. You work in the office, and this has arisen as a concern. Keep your statements neutral and factual: “Buster has bitten some people — I think that he gets overwhelmed when there are a lot of people here.” Ask if there are ways to limit Buster’s roving. A gate across the office’s entrance might give him proximity to the action without placing him in the midst of it. Surely your pastor is aware of the many risks of having a dog that bites. It’s necessary to remind him.

Importantly, others who love having Buster around will likely undermine efforts to limit Buster’s roaming unless the pastor is on board.

