Dear Amy: I am a young woman whose appearance is occasionally the subject of a comment or “compliment” by men. Men sometimes stop me while I am walking to work, driving or in an elevator. It is unwanted attention and it feels creepy to be observed and commented upon by men whom I do not know.

How should I respond? If I reply with a curt “Thank you” it will only affirm the male gaze and encourage these people. If I say something like “Leave me alone” this will (and has) incited a verbal altercation (or more unwanted attention). When I’ve ignored the comments, I’ve been shouted at: “You’re supposed to say, ‘Thank you’ when you get a compliment!”

Amy says: I don’t know any woman who genuinely wants to receive a “compliment” from a stranger when she is on her way to work, out for a run or minding her own business on an elevator.

Sometimes, these unwelcome remarks and veiled “compliments” can lead to threats (or worse), and women have nanoseconds to decode the moment and figure out which response will garner them less unwanted attention.

When you are on an elevator, you are basically trapped in a locked box until you arrive at your destination. In that case, I think you should say a noncommittal, “Thanks,” and immediately reach over and press the button to the nearest floor. This polite response and abrupt exit may send the message that you don’t wish to engage further.

Otherwise, I vote for ignoring. If a man responds by aggressively calling you out by yelling, “You’re supposed to say, ‘Thank you!”’ you could try responding, “I know I’m attractive. Thank you ... for leaving me alone.”

Take or leave travel group

Dear Amy: A few years ago, my husband and I traveled with some friends. They had invited other couples that joined us during the journey — some we knew, some we met. It was a very pleasant experience.

Our friends have asked us to travel with them again. However, they have invited a couple we’ve met only once or twice, and to be honest, we can’t see spending a lengthy vacation with them. How do we politely tell our friends we do not want to travel with this other couple?

Amy says: You are not welcome to tell these friends you don’t want to travel with the other couple. You are being invited to join the group, as is. You are not invited to weigh in on the structure of the group, or to express your personal preferences regarding other invitees.

It sounds as if you don’t want to accept this invitation. You can respond: “It is so nice of you to invite us this year. We really appreciate it. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to go, but we hope you have a wonderful time.”

