Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 15 years. About four years ago I was suspicious of her relationship with a former co-worker and "friend."

I began reading her texts (bad, I know) and found some incriminating stuff.

While she was very angry at me for looking at her phone, she also confessed that they had a longstanding, flirty relationship that had become "physically inappropriate" (her words). She said they agreed to scale things back.

She told me that she felt comforted by his flirting during a rough patch in our marriage, but that she would never break her vows. I did not demand she stop hanging out with him. I want my wife to choose me freely. My wife says she loves me; we're still intimate, and things seem OK.

A few months ago, I was disturbed to learn that while she physically doesn't see this man very often, she chats over IM with him for long portions of her workday, every day.

I began spying on her texts again. Most of it was pretty innocent, but many were not. In one text, he suggested they get a "big, cozy sleeping bag" and go look at the stars together. They also texted late at night about how much they missed each other and wanted to slip away together.

I don't like the idea of being married to someone who's constantly sharing fantasies with another man, but if she never acts on them, should I not worry about it? Is this my own fault for spying?

Amy says: You present yourself as a pretty cool customer. It's a shame that you don't actually feel this way.

How do I know? Because your lack of trust is inspiring you to spy on her — not that I blame you.

You created an expectation that she should scale back the "physical" portion of this relationship. She seems to be complying. So ... case closed? Obviously not.

There is no one way to have a marriage. Each party in a marriage has the right to live out their own personal dreams. If this friendship is important and makes her happy, and if she takes this fulfillment and happiness back to you and the kids — then great! But these late-night texts, endearments and fantasies seem to take her away from you. And that's not the marriage YOU want to be in.

Don't worry about being Mr. Cool. If this behavior wounds you, then say so. If you want to be her fantasy guy, then make your bid.

Facts about pensions

Dear Amy: I'm responding to a question from a reader, a second wife who was wondering why her husband's first wife was making a claim for his pension.

The Pension Rights Center (pensionrights.org) is a national organization working to protect and promote the retirement rights of workers, retirees and their families.

While you were definitely correct in saying that her "husband might have agreed to this beneficiary arrangement as part of his divorce settlement," it is unlikely that the husband could have simply changed his beneficiary. The answer depends on when he retired, when he divorced and the type of pension he had.

The pension is often the largest asset in a marriage and is treated generally as marital property and the PRC fights to ensure spouses are treated fairly in divorce.

The Pension Rights Center is organizing an Initiative on Women and Retirement at Divorce. Divorced women over 65 are three times more likely to live in poverty than their married counterparts. And often women who were awarded a portion of their ex-spouse's pensions find it difficult to obtain them.

Karen Friedman, Pension Rights Center, Washington, D.C.

Amy says: Thank you for your advocacy, and for clarifying this complicated topic.

Send Ask Amy questions to Amy Dickinson at

askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.