Dear Amy: My wife has been a great wife and companion for 50-plus years. However, I believe she has become heavily addicted to computer gambling.

Approximately $50,000 is missing from our checking account.

She is the first to leave the living room at 8 p.m. when her favorite evening game show ends. She then heads for the computer room, where she plays “free cell” nonstop until 11 p.m. or midnight.

When I am up during the night I sometimes peek, and there she is in front of a computer screen of cards. She claims she is not gambling our money, but I am suspicious. Further, she is often playing at 6 or 7 a.m., as soon as she arises.

I have cut the computer cord once and considered doing it again, but that also means that I have no access to e-mail.

Is there cause for concern?

Amy says: You cannot possibly wonder whether you should be concerned.

A huge sum — $50,000 — has disappeared from your account! Don’t you want to know where it went? And — this is off topic but why, oh, why, do you have that amount of money in a checking account in the first place?

The cord you need to cut is the one controlling access to this money. It should be tucked away into an account that neither of you has instant access to.

You must confront your wife. If she has become addicted to gambling, this is a very serious problem. Not only could she run through the family’s savings very quickly, but it will affect her health (look at all the sleep she is missing), damage your marriage and potentially ruin her other relationships.

Your wife might have credit cards in her name that you are unaware of. You both could be sitting on a big pile of hidden debt. The National Council on Problem Gambling has a help line (1-800-522-4700 or ncpgambling.org).

You can be connected with information and resources, including a local counselor. Please, do your best to get a clear handle on this before it envelops your family, creating lasting damage.

Reader-approved answer

Dear Amy: I was surprised at your reasonable answer to the question posed by the reader who witnessed an incident between her two 6-year-old grandchildren, engaged in what we used to call “playing doctor.” I assumed you would jump on the bandwagon of some of the grandmother’s relatives, who were basically accusing the male cousin of some sort of assault. Thank you for pointing out that this sort of play is common among young children, and that branding one child an aggressor and the other a “victim” is damaging for both children.

Amy says: Thank you. My heart broke for this family, which has been torn apart over what sounded like fairly common, unthreatening behavior.

