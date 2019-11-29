Dear Amy: After many decades of marriage to a wonderful woman, I find myself in my third year as a widower. Despite having many friends, I am lonely.

I shared my feelings with my adult children and told them that I have started to date. We are a close family of kids, spouses and grandchildren.

I was shocked when one of my children asked me to promise that I would never get married again.

I briefly reviewed the criteria a potential new spouse would have to meet, and then answered that I cannot make that promise. Things have been a bit frosty since.

I don't take promises lightly, so I didn't want to rule out marriage if the right person came along. Can you offer advice?

Amy says: You are wise to state that you will continue to live your life on your own terms. Your child should never have asked you to make such a promise.

You sound like a kind person, and so the kindest assumption about this unkind demand is to assume that your child is still grieving the loss of their mother. Sometimes loss leads people to make twisted assumptions, for instance that a new marriage would somehow erase the loving one you shared with your late wife. Reassure your child and then continue to assert yourself as a worthy potential partner.

And then, frosty or not, you should move forward, trusting that your child will also find a way to deal with your reality.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_FeatBrief_Hed_SpaceBefore">Mom's death opens wounds

Dear Amy: My mother recently passed away after a battle with cancer. She was a wonderful mother to my sisters and me, and I'm devastated that she's gone.

For the past year I've been living with my boyfriend and his 93-year-old mother. We've broken up over the past 20 years; he's been verbally and physically abusive. He is also charming, humorous, adventurous, (sometimes) kind and is very handsome.

Three years ago, he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. He's been strong mentally and physically; however, the cancer is taking its toll.

I'm so conflicted; I want to leave this relationship, but how do I leave this man when he's suffering?

Amy says: So far, you seem to have made many choices in a reactive way — you've bounced in and out of this relationship with a man who has been physically and verbally abusive. His situation seems to be deteriorating, and you are thinking of bouncing.

How can you leave this man who has terminal cancer? How can a man physically abuse a woman he is supposed to love? Humans are sometimes inhumane.

Yes, you should have left a long time ago. Now you have to behave in a way that is both humane toward him, and protective toward yourself.

Your mother's death may have unlocked something inside you. Call it a self-protective spirit. Perhaps she worried about you as you cycled through this abusive cycle.

You should move out. But you should also consider remaining friends in order to be supportive and emotionally — if not physically — present.

