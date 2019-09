Dear Amy: My friend recently got married.

Her mother threw her a three-day bachelorette party, held out of town. Afterward, I don't think she even texted anyone a simple thank you. It would have been nice to know that she enjoyed the weekend, or appreciated that we all showed up from all over the country.

I gave her a gift and never received an acknowledgment for that, either.

The big wedding day was a few weeks later. They ran out of funds for a videographer, so I volunteered.

I am a photographer, so this wasn't completely out of my realm, but it was the first go, for me, at making video.

After spending months editing the pieces together, I had it finalized with sound and special effects. The results were amazing! A professional videographer would charge no less than $2,000.

I don't care about the money, but I'm so surprised that all I received was a quick texted thank you. Her husband e-mailed me a nicer thanks, but even that was literally only three sentences.

Is it unreasonable to expect a phone call from them?

Honestly, all of the lack of gratitude has sort of piled up, and I don't particularly feel like initiating yet another "offering," even if it's something as small as a phone call. I feel really unappreciated and unacknowledged.

Amy says: Of every issue I cover in my column, questions regarding the lack of gratitude seem to dominate.

Are we experiencing a gratitude deficit? Do people actually not feel gratitude? Do people lack the emotional tools to understand the connection between receiving something (a gift, kindness, a nice gesture) and expressing their thanks? Can people not comprehend the joy of connection when they close the loop by saying, "Thank you"?

You feel unappreciated because you are unappreciated. A gift as consequential as a wedding video deserves a sincere expression of thanks — spoken or written. And a gift as consequential as your ongoing friendship also warrants an expression of gratitude.

Money+family=riff

Dear Amy: My husband and I lent my niece and her husband $3,000 for their son's college bills. The college was getting ready to kick him out because of nonpayment. We had the money at the time, so we did it (with no promissory note). Big mistake.

When it came time to pay us back, my niece and her husband flipped the script. At first, he said he thought it was a gift. He later came back and said that it was indeed a loan. We agreed they would pay us $50 a month. They made two payments and then stopped abruptly. Then they badmouthed us to other family members. Some family members took his side.

I was so hurt by this. I helped raise my niece. Now I am ready to take her and her husband to small claims court. Doing this will air out our family business in this small town, but it can't be helped. What do you think? We deserve our money back, right?

Amy says: Yes, you deserve your money back. Although your verbal agreement constitutes an oral contract, I hope you also have some form of written communication between both parties acknowledging their agreement to repay you.

You might have to sue these family members in small claims court. Each state has guidelines regarding the maximum amount you can sue for. According to my research, the upper limit in your state (Arkansas) is $5,000. (Check Arcourts.gov for more information).

