Dear Amy: I live near a lovely bay. My neighbors on the bay side have unobstructed views.

I live across the street, so I only have a pocket view, which gives me enormous pleasure. I love it so much that I added 50 feet to my kitchen several years ago to expand my view.

Unfortunately, my across-the-street neighbor has a huge tree which is quickly expanding horizontally, thus blocking out more and more of my view.

I have spoken to this neighbor a number of times. I invited her to my house so she could see the problem for herself.

She says the tree screens her view of her next-door neighbor's house. The "original" tree served this purpose, but the new growth does not add additional screening.

She is adamant, hostile and attacking when I broach the subject, and she recently called me a whacko for suggesting that I pay for a tree trim.

I would love to engage in mediation with her (we have a free community mediation service), but I know from previous conversations that this suggestion would only enrage her.

I feel confident that her husband would be more accommodating, but she is the one who calls the shots.

I have thought of sending them a joint e-mail since he probably doesn't know about this situation, and certainly doesn't know about her offensive behavior.

I have checked with a lawyer, and have no legal recourse. Any suggestions for how to break through her tough stance?

Amy says: You've already been branded the neighborhood "whacko," so yes — you might as well expand your brand and send a joint e-mail to these neighbors.

I suggest that you yet again offer to pay for tree trimming. You might also offer them a cash incentive, if you are motivated and able to do so.

Let them know that you would appreciate discussing this with them and the community mediator. However, you should understand that they have no motivation to mediate anything with you.

You should assume that you will not actually receive any accommodation, and so after this e-mail you should drop the matter and hope that the next big storm might settle this matter in your favor.

