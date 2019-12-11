Dear Amy: I am a 26-year-old woman. Despite having a deeply traumatic childhood, I have a fulfilling life.

I am estranged from my parents due to the severe abuse they inflicted during childhood. The abuse was physical, mental and sexual. My siblings and I were placed into foster care. We were again abused by a foster father. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for his actions. The state then deemed our mother capable of providing a stable home, and we were returned to her care. Our mother had remarried, and her new husband was not much better than our father. I moved out as soon as I could and have not spoken to either parent in many years.

I have supported myself and the youngest of my siblings my entire adult life. I put myself through college, bought a home and am now enrolled in graduate school. I have a healthy, supportive relationship with a man I deeply love. He has helped me heal, and his wonderful family has embraced me.

However, I find that the sexual abuse I suffered has influenced my sexual desires. My partner has gently expressed that some of the things I ask of him make him uncomfortable. I hate the idea that these events helped to formulate my sexual identity and desires; worse yet, that they could have an impact on my relationship. How do I separate my current healthy sex life from my traumatic past?

Amy says: Your success is a testament to your (quite impressive) core strength and resilience. It is inspiring.

Humans react to, and sometimes re-enact, versions of their formative experiences. Survival and success reside on one side of your personal equation — healing is on the other.

In researching your question, I read an academic paper called "The Sexuality of Childhood Sexual Abuse Survivors" published by the National Institutes of Health (nih.gov) and featuring surveys and interviews with survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

Many participants indicated that the abuse influenced how they came to view themselves as sexual beings. They talked about experiencing shame, confusion and low self-esteem with regards to their sexuality.

In the study, survivors report grappling with three essential questions related to their abuse: "What was it?" "Why did it happen?" "What did it do to my sexuality?"

Your tenacity and courage have likely helped you to answer the first two questions. Your strong and loving emotional connection with your partner is prompting you to grapple with the third.

A therapist with experience dealing with childhood sexual abuse could help you to put the pieces together. Fortunately, you are at a university where there are likely experienced practitioners available to help you. Please accept professional help, as you continue to build on your impressive success.

Picking teeth not couth

Dear Amy: I live in a retirement community that provides dinner.

Recently, there were six of us at the table. One woman in the group has a habit of picking her teeth after eating.

Last night after picking her teeth, she laid the appliance she uses on the table. It was extremely off-putting.

Would putting an anonymous note in her house inbox be rude? She does eat with other people, so she would not know who sent it.

Amy says: Which would you rather receive — an anonymous note that could have been sent by anyone (or everyone), or a discreet message delivered by a specific person? I believe the stress of receiving this correction would be much less if it came from one person.

The next time this happens, after dinner you should approach her and say, "I'm wondering if you could do me a favor. I enjoy eating dinner with you, but I get queasy seeing you clean your teeth at the table. Could you wait until later to do that?"

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_Endnote">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com.