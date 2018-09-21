Dear Amy: I’ve been married for four years. My husband is really good to me, but lately it feels like our marriage is in a rut. We don’t have any children, so I feel that some our attention should be focused on “us,” but he is on his computer or phone all day. I’m all about letting him have his “you time,” so I go and do my own things, but I would still like some “us” time every now and again.

I’m just tired of feeling invisible. I tried telling him how much it bothers me, but I don’t want to nag him about it.

A friend suggested that I should flirt with other men and make my husband jealous, but that’s not really my scene.

How can I make him see how much it hurts to be the invisible wife? Or am I just making a big deal out of nothing?

Amy says: I have a creative idea for how to express yourself in a way your husband might understand: Shoot a video of you doing fun things by yourself (playing golf, going out for ice cream, going to the movies or having coffee at the kitchen table). Intercut your footage with photos of him bent over his computer or phone. The last shot should be of you basically asking him to come out and play.

Share it with him — privately. Let your husband know in a loving and relevant way that you miss him and that you want for him to make time for the two of you.

Every relationship needs to be nurtured in order to thrive. When people talk about marriage being “work,” this is what they are talking about: Couples doing the work to make the relationship work is healthy. If your husband isn’t able or willing to make time for the two of you, then you have a bigger problem.

Grandma plays favorites

Dear Amy: My mother is a loving and involved grandmother to my three children, but she very obviously favors my oldest daughter and pays limited attention to the younger children.

When this has been pointed out to her, she has promised to do better, but she always goes back to previous patterns. My younger children are young enough that I don’t think they are aware of the favoritism, but it will soon be obvious.

I’m not sure what my options are, except to limit access to all three children. I don’t want to cut off their relationship with their grandmother, but I also don’t want my two younger children to be hurt or their relationships to their sister to suffer. What do I do?

Amy says: Don’t respond to this by limiting access to all three children, but by encouraging your mother to experience some one-on-one time with the two younger children. Don’t lump these kids together into one overwhelming toddler-blob, but nudge her toward private and unique experiences with each.

Remind her that it isn’t good for the dynamic between the siblings when she so obviously favors one.

Send Ask Amy questions to askamy@amydickinson.com.