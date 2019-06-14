Dear Amy: My son has been bringing his high school sweetheart, “Terry,” to our home for supper now for a couple of years. She was not brought up with table manners; her family doesn’t even own a dining table. They eat in front of the TV or in their bedrooms by themselves. She arrives without saying hello, picks at her food and picks her fingernails and split ends at the table. Please advise me how to kindly counsel her.

Amy says: Poor girl! I can understand why she spends so many suppers at your house — her own seems devoid of closeness. Even though “Terry” seems rude and disengaged, it is likely because she simply does not know how else to behave and is possibly embarrassed.

Because she hasn’t received even nominal training or guidance at home, you should offer it to her at your house. Start by asking her (and your son) to help you set the table. Show her where implements and glasses go and ask her to fold the napkins and place them under the fork. Engage her in various cooking tasks. Ask her what her favorite dishes are, and see if she and your son could cook from a recipe for the family.

Include her in conversation. The more engaged she is, the less she will fall back on her anxious (or unconscious) behaviors. Depending on who did the cooking, she and your son should clear the table and take care of the dishes.

I hope you will continue to approach this with patience. It could have a profound effect on her.

Ungrateful adult child

Dear Amy: A dear friend recently died, leaving a very unworldly 32-year-old daughter with a great deal of money and property. After his death I brought her to our home, a five-hour drive away. The idea was to get some peace in the area where I live. I paid for everything: gas, tolls and food. It never once occurred to her to offer any financial help or to pay for a meal. She only wanted to shop (over an hour away), where, again, it was my money for gas, my driving, etc. (I am 68). There was no gratitude expressed.

I invited her again, four months later. The same situation prevailed. This time, when she got home, I texted, “I think there is a little phrase missing: ‘thank you.’ ” She responded, “Oh, I thought I said it. Thank you.” She has shown no gratitude or willingness to pay the others who give her rides (she doesn’t drive), or who helped her. Should I write her to set her straight about gratitude and how much a “thank you” means?

Amy says: After you had been burned the first time, you responded by issuing another invitation. You are an eternal optimist — or a slow learner. Regardless, you have set this person straight. You have been expansive, generous and appropriate. You don’t like this person. Consider this social circle now closed.

Send Ask Amy questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.