Dear Amy: I am a man in my 60s, happily married for 31 years with two wonderful sons. I am also estranged from my elderly parents and younger brother.

I grew up with an alcoholic, physically abusive father, and a cold, distant and critical mother.

My father whipped me with his belt. Something as simple as spilling my milk would get me a swift and painful slap on the side of the head. My mother had no sympathy, and didn't protect us.

I left home as soon as I graduated from high school.

My brother became an alcoholic. I, too, had issues with substance abuse.

Through counseling, some difficult interior work (and a lot of grace), I found a better way to live than how I was raised.

I married an amazing woman, and we created a home that is a place of joy and healing for me to this day.

It has been 15 years since I have seen my parents. I do not miss them. I have gotten letters from them over the years, questioning my mental health, accusing me of being an elder abuser, and of being ungrateful and unforgiving.

I don't know what I should do when one of them dies. I imagine it will be more of a relief for me than a time of grief.

Part of me would want to see them buried just to have some kind of closure, but when I think about attending the funeral, I imagine it being very unpleasant. Any advice?

Amy says: You deserve huge credit for creating a life for yourself and your children that was the opposite of what you received in childhood.

I think that many of us imagine closure as an open line that is finally stitched shut into a circle, completing a difficult journey. But my own experience with family dysfunction, loss and grief was more like a spiral: As you make your orbit through life, you pass the same points over and over again, even as you create more distance from the events and people that caused you pain. Each orbit brings more useful perspective.

That said, I also believe in showing up, even when you suspect the experience might be painful. That's where grace comes in. If you show up with an attitude of humility (and minimal expectations for how others will behave), you will say goodbye, and perhaps also find the grace to move toward forgiveness for both the dead and the surviving parent.

Your beautiful and healthy life is a triumph. Carry that with you as you go.

It's not a gag gift

Dear Amy: My husband and I celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary with an invitation-only party.

My friend of 23 years showed up with her sister, whom I know but didn't invite. (We didn't say anything about the extra guest.)

My friend had a Tiffany gift bag, which she placed on the gift table.

Later that evening, I opened the gifts. Inside the Tiffany bag were two cards and a pig-shaped salt and pepper shaker set, which my friend purchased while on a recent vacation (I used to collect pigs, but told everyone years ago that I no longer do).

I returned the gift and Tiffany bag to her, telling her I had no use for this. Is it OK to bring a $2 gift to a special occasion in a Tiffany's gift bag?

Amy says: This Tiffany gift bag has really been a trigger for you.

Yes, it is OK to use a Tiffany gift bag to house other gifts, but your (presumably now ex) friend created an obvious fiction by using the bag and then insulted you with what was inside. That is not cool.

It was rude to return the gift, but in this case, the disrespect may be proportional.

