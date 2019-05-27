Dear Amy: I'm a gay man. My male BFF, "Steve," is straight. He's been married (to women) multiple times, has children, etc. Currently, he is single. I'm also single.

When Steve gets drunk, there have been many times where he gets physically amorous (essentially making out with me), and he gets romantically expressive: whispering in my ear how much he loves me, etc.

There's even been some light sexual interaction.

I'm very attracted to him and he knows it because I was very honest with him when we became friends. As a result of that attraction, I allow him to engage in this behavior to begin with; but invariably I stop him from escalating it (and he's tried) because my good sense kicks in. I don't want him to do something he may regret while under the influence.

When he's sober, we never talk about any of this.

Amy, do you think he is potentially in love with me? I've always thought he was gay/bisexual — or is this kind of behavior common among "bros," regardless of orientation? Is the booze acting as a "truth serum" here, or am I reading too much into this?

Amy says: Do other friends of yours (gay and straight) aggressively hit on you when they're drunk? I'm assuming they don't.

Bro culture does seem to confer an arrogant privilege regarding sexual behavior, but I feel confident observing that (while many people likely find their best friends attractive) no, it is not the norm to aggressively pursue your friends, sober or drunk.

I don't know if "Steve" is in love with you, but he is obviously sexually interested in you. It is not necessarily your job to protect him from his drunken choices, but because issues of consent could arise, you are wise to put a stop to his advances, certainly when he is under the influence.

What you must do now is to talk about it. You could start by asking him a simple question: "Why do you hit on me whenever you're drunk?"

Mom's open marriage

Dear Amy: My mother and her husband of over 20 years have decided to have an open marriage. They even bought an apartment to have sexual encounters with others.

I have known my stepdad since I was 15; I am now 41.

I have a happy marriage and a family of my own. I grew up watching my mother date numerous men. There were times I would hear her engaged in sexual activity.

Now that I am an adult, I find the lifestyle she exposed me to was unhealthy. The "open marriage" decision is bringing up bad memories.

My mom does not have many friends, and I can tell that she wants to share details of her new life with me.

I am not interested in hearing about or meeting any of the new men in her life. I don't want to go to the new apartment. I do not want my kids to know about her lifestyle. I do not want to hurt her. I am not sure how to deal with this. Any suggestions?

Amy says: Boundaries. Boundaries, boundaries, boundaries.

Your mother's choices regarding her own boundaries are her business. You have the right to declare your own boundaries, insist that she respect them and deliver consequences if she doesn't.

It is not unlike when loved ones face a family member's addiction. You say, "I love you, but I believe your lifestyle is unhealthy. It is certainly unhealthy for me, and so I need to stay away from it. Don't talk to me about it, don't share details with me, don't expect me to visit and don't expose my children to it."

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.