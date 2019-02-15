Dear Amy: Recently, my elderly mother sold her home. She and my disabled younger sister moved in with me and my family to care for them. My brother, “Randy,” has been asking for his “inheritance,” citing mounting bills.

My mom is in her twilight years. She has health problems, including progressing dementia. Medicare won’t cover everything she may need, but while she still has some of her faculties, she insists that she pay for things like room additions to our house that we’ve made to accommodate her and my sister.

Mom insists that if Randy he gets his “inheritance,” all of her children should have theirs, as well. The way I see it, my mother needs this money for her future medical needs, and that money is hers until she passes. Am I wrong to want her to keep her money and not distribute it?

Amy says: If the bulk of your mother’s savings comes from the sale of her home, I don’t know how you can accurately determine any inheritances when her expenses are changing and ... hopefully she will be with you for a long (but indeterminate) time. I agree that it is risky for her to distribute her money now. If there is a way for her to safely distribute a modest portion of her savings to each of you, that might mollify all parties.

You also might wish to be compensated for your in-home care (and allow for your disabled sister’s expenses); you should consult with a professional estate planner to determine what is legal, fair, allowable and taxable.

Friends challenge sobriety

Dear Amy: For years, I drank only socially. Eventually, I drank every day. My drinking interfered with my relationships, my work life and my self-esteem. I was definitely addicted. My “bottom” was pretty low. I lost my marriage and risked my job. My kids didn’t want to have anything to do with me.

Through the miracle of a 12-step program, I have reclaimed my sobriety and I continue to fight for it every day. My problem is that I am often undermined in my efforts. People continue to offer me alcohol, even though they know how much I struggle. How should I respond?

Amy says: First of all, three cheers for you. Your strength and your fight for sobriety are inspiring.

It is a vexing and strange quirk of human nature that sometimes the people who love us the most are so afraid of change that they will cling to a negative past. You may have learned about this in your 12-step program, and now you are experiencing it. You should bring this up in a meeting to see how others cope.

Understand that anyone who does this is acting out their own anxieties. Don’t let them corner you back into your illness. Celebrate your sobriety by being gentle and loving toward yourself and others, but fiercely protective of your health and wellness.

