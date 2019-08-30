Dear Amy: I'm a former foster child. As an adult, I moved 1,500 miles away from my toxic family.

I've been friendly with my maternal aunt, who I lived with short term while a teenager.

I'm now in my early 40s. She's been asking for years for me to travel to a vacation destination in the Midwest (a four-hour drive for her) to acquaint our families with one another.

I made the leap and bought airline tickets in January for a five-day visit with my aunt, her daughter and grandchildren. She offered to pay for a hotel for us, which is beyond kind.

We are close to the visit date, so I checked in with her. She told me that due to busy schedules she can only spare a day and a half to visit, and no mention of hotel payment.

I e-mailed her that I understand busy schedules, but I feel that I'm not important and it was a big deal to make this trip, but I'll make the best of it and get an inexpensive motel. Now there is no response (cold shoulder is used to control situations on this side of my family).

What would you do? Call her? Let it go and just vacation with my family? I'm feeling like I should have known better.

Ask Amy: Yes, you should call her. You've got in your dig: "I feel that I'm not important, but I'll make the best of it."

Those aren't the words of someone who is actually ready to make the best of it. And I don't blame you a bit.

I think you should take a breath and decide whether you want to make this trip at all. This is one of those times when you may be better off cutting your losses financially and emotionally.

If you go, make the best of it. It's possible that a personal reconnection might be good for you. You're an adult now, and putting some of these pieces into place as a mature person might invite growth. If you get burned — again — you will have your own family to surround and support you.

Don't be quick to judge

Dear Amy: I did some volunteer work at an elder-care facility. I was sad to see how many people's families paid for their care, but didn't come to visit.

But after a while I learned that many of these people who were so nice to me at the facility had been terrible parents.

They had alienated their children for years and now when they needed their families, they had no relationship to draw upon. I'm no longer so quick to criticize.

Amy says: Generally, in relationships, we all reap what we sow.

I assume that nursing home staffers have a lot of insight into family dynamics and its impact on the care and attention elders receive from their children. But it is challenging, and perhaps unfair, to judge people based on a narrow knowledge of them close to the end of their lives.

