Dear Amy: Every year, our aunts, uncles and cousins plan a yearly “European family vacation.” The “Reunion Committee” sends out an “invitation newsletter” informing family members about the location, venues, etc., and afterward they send a follow-up newsletter about how much fun they had.

My two sisters and I have no desire to attend these “family vacations” because we cannot afford them and we have not seen or spoken to these family members for about the past 20 years.

We love them, but we live simple lives and really do not fit in because they are (and always have been) on a different socioeconomic level.

We appreciate the fact that they are including us in the planning, but we really don’t care because we aren’t into it.

How can we tell them to kindly remove us from the mailing list without coming across as being nasty?

Amy says: Although you say you love these family members, you also say that you have not seen or spoken to them in two decades. If this annual vacation roundelay is your only contact, you should initiate some other form of contact with them before you cut this off completely.

You can’t control how people interpret this request: “Please remove us from the family vacation e-mail chain.” But I wonder if you really care, since the undercurrent of your question is laced with judgment for them having the gall to try to include you in a family vacation that you cannot afford (or don’t want) to take.

The best way to feel part of a family is to spend time with them. The second-best way is to be in touch with them.

You could write: “We wish we could spend time with family members, but will probably never join you on the annual vacation, so it might be best to remove our names from the group e-mail. If there are local get-togethers, we’d love to know about them.”

Dog distinctions

Dear Amy: A reader recently complained about “therapy dogs,” but it was the wrong term. I’m hoping that you could clear up some misunderstandings:

Service dogs have been trained to perform work for persons with an ADA-qualifying disability. Training takes about two years and costs at least $25,000. A disabled handler may be accompanied by the service dog anywhere the public is permitted.

Emotional support dogs are pets with no special training. They get the label if a clinician writes a letter stating that the owner has an ADA-qualifying mental illness and is emotionally dependent on the pet. These dogs are legally different from pets in only two ways. They must be permitted in no-pets housing (if the housing is covered by the FHA) and, at least for now, airlines permit them to fly in the cabin.

Therapy dogs are trained to be affectionate. They are tested and approved by a foundation, and they are insured. These dogs, with their handlers, are invited to places like nursing homes to be enjoyed. They have no special standing for access.

Due to internet scams, many think it’s OK to buy a certificate and a vest online, put it on a dog and take the dog with them wherever they go. Service dog teams (including me and my dog) have been attacked and bitten, as have members of the public.

For people who present pets as service dogs: Stop thinking only about yourself. You’re hurting your dog, interfering with disabled people who rely on their dogs and infringing on the rights of the public and businesses. If you wouldn’t buy a fake handicapped parking placard for your car, stop pretending your pet is a service dog.

Amy says: Thank you. The reader was complaining about “emotional support” dogs, but used the term “therapy dogs.” I repeated the mistake in my answer.

