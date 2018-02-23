Dear Amy: I had a rough childhood. My mom and dad had my older sister and me before they divorced. My mom remarried, and my stepfather had a son from his previous marriage. They then had a boy of their own.

My sister and I were always treated more harshly by our stepfather than our brothers were treated. Our punishment was a lashing from a leather belt. It was harsh and abusive, and started when we were very young. It stopped when we were around 13.

I would be left with bruises for days, making it painful to sit down at school.

I know that my older stepbrother got the leather only a few times and that my little brother only ever got a spanking from a wooden spoon.

I am 30 now. My stepfather is a changed man. He is no longer the man that abused me, but is kind and loving.

My issue lies with my mother. She never once told my stepfather to stop, or that we didn’t deserve such an abusive form of punishment.

Whenever I made my way out of the bedroom after a lashing, tears streaming down my face, I remember seeing only my mother’s back. She never looked me in the eye. She never stood up for me, and I carry around hatred and bitterness toward her for that.

Now my mother desperately wants to have a relationship with my sister and me. I see that she is heartbroken and confused as to why we struggle to have one with her. We desperately want one with her, too, but we can’t drop our guard. I guess we both still believe our mother hasn’t changed — unlike our stepfather.

My mother is an emotional woman. I don’t know if having a conversation with her will just break her heart. Can I resolve this myself without demanding to know why she didn’t stand up for me as a child?

Amy says: If you could have resolved this by yourself, you probably would have done so. It is significant you have been able to forgive your abusive stepfather, and yet you hold onto bitterness and resentment toward your mother.

You might assume that the fearsome man who beat you with a leather belt also frightened your mother into submission. She couldn’t make eye contact with you because she was afraid and ashamed.

Physical abuse threatens and intimidates the entire family. This is why cruel punishers often want others to witness what they do.

It is better for you to risk cracking open your mother’s heart a little, allowing everyone to express their truth, vs. extending an estrangement. You and your sister will get further with her if you don’t gang up on her or overwhelm her. If all of you are desperate to have a relationship, commence the process with a determination to listen, try to understand, lean into forgiveness and love each other through it.

