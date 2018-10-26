Dear Amy: My sister is receiving treatment for a chronic illness. Eventually her treatment will cease to be effective without a kidney transplant.

My family and I have expressed our wishes to be tested to see if we were transplant matches. She has never provided us with transplant testing information, nor do any of us even know if she is pursuing a transplant. She is a very private person, and she resents advice or inquiries that she thinks are intrusive.

We lost our parents years ago to cancer, and our family can be overbearing and inquisitive. I would be devastated if this illness claimed her life, and I have a young son who adores her and whom she adores, not to mention all the family and friends who care about her.

Should I be doing more to advocate for my sister’s life?

Amy says: You can contact the National Kidney Foundation with questions about kidney disease, donation or transplant without your sister’s participation (1-855-653-2273, nkfcares@kidney.org). Then, down the road, if she chooses to pursue a transplant, you will be prepared and informed.

You should not push your sister, but you should be honest with her regarding your own feelings: “I know you are private, and I know our family can be overwhelming, but I want you to know that your favorite nephew and I care so much about you, and I’m waiting in the wings to help you in any way you might want or need, now or later.”

Chiropractor overexplains

Dear Amy: My chiropractor of more than a decade recently retired and I’m needing to find a new one.

I found a chiropractor whose techniques I really appreciate, but he has an annoying habit of giving overly extensive explanations. If I tell him about a new symptom that I’m having, he will spend five to 10 minutes pontificating on basic information, always with a disclaimer that it’s not his fault.

As I have explained to him, I have been seeing various chiropractors for more than 50 years and so it’s not as if any of this basic information is new to me. I’m not blaming him for my new symptoms, I just thought he’d like to know what’s going on with me. How do I get him to quit talking down to me and just do his job?

Amy says: One client’s “talking down” is another’s “information session.”

Your new chiropractor is not a mind-reader. You should communicate clearly with him: “I haven’t been your client for long, so I’m letting you know that I appreciate your techniques, but I’d rather you just get right to my adjustment, rather than explain things. If I have questions, I’ll be sure to ask. I want you to know that I trust you — I just want to maximize our time.”

If he can’t — or doesn’t want to — adjust to your style, keep looking for a new practitioner.

