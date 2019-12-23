Dear Amy: My ex-husband, "T," and I have a 12-year-old son, "James."

One reason we got divorced is because T would not contribute financially. He feels entitled and expects others to take care of him. I pay him child support.

On Christmas Eve, T takes James to visit his side of the family, and they give James presents. It's supposed to be an exchange, but T doesn't bring anything for James to give to his cousins. James just collects gifts.

When we were married, I bought the gifts for the cousins, but now T brings James, always empty-handed.

I feel this sends a message of entitlement and inconsideration to James, which is how T operates.

James is a sensitive kid and might soon realize the imbalance in the gift-giving. He only sees his cousins once a year, so there is no other opportunity to show generosity to them.

Should I buy presents for James to take to his cousins? I don't want them to think the presents are from T, who would be fine taking the credit.

Should James use his allowance to buy his cousins gifts? I want to show him that taking without giving is not a moral value.

Amy says: You should ask your son, "When you see your cousins this year, wouldn't you like to bring some gifts for them?"

Ask him to sit down with you, make a list and brainstorm about affordable gifts these cousins might like.

Yes, I do believe that "James" should at least help to pay for these gifts. He will feel better if he does. (Some of my most memorable gifts from young relatives have come from the Dollar Store.) James might even find something (a dish towel, or a mug) for the hosts.

You seem to understand and care about what it does to a person's self-esteem when they receive — but never give. Your ex obviously doesn't understand this, and doesn't care.

Helping your son to understand and adopt your values is your job.

Don't worry about whether "T" will take credit. Your son is old enough to distinguish between the parent who cares about others, and the parent who only cares about himself. Your work behind the scenes will be your quiet good deed this Christmas.

Sobriety struggles

Dear Amy: I am early in my recovery from alcohol addiction. Like a lot of alcoholics, I'm worried about how to handle the holidays. It has been many years since I have faced the celebrations without a drink in my hand, and I'm pretty nervous. Should I just not attend this year?

Amy says: Yes, the holiday season seems to offer all sorts of triggers and challenges for alcoholics, addicts, disordered eaters and survivors of dysfunction.

Self-care during this stressful time is vital. In fact, your main overindulgence this season should be taking care of yourself.

Avoid parties if you don't feel equipped to handle the temptation.

If you do attend, have a sober-supportive friend bring a nonalcoholic drink to you (if you don't want to go to the bar). You might want to bring your own seltzer and cranberry juice, so you can always have a full glass.

Have a list of support meetings on hand. Plan an exit strategy from a party, and if you feel stressed, leave quietly and attend a meeting, go for a walk or to the gym, or head straight to your happy and safe place.

Remember that the season itself is made up of single days, each of which you will get through — one at a time — by working your program.

