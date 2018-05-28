Dear Amy: I’m retired, and my wife is retiring soon. We have been building a home two hours away (in another state) and will be moving there. This move has been planned for several years.

Our youngest son is about to graduate from high school. He was accepted into his university of choice, but with a one-semester deferral.

He is very upset about leaving the only home he has ever known, and leaving his friends, even though they are all going away to school.

The new location is a shore community where we vacation every year. Our older children are happy about it.

I’m wondering if we jumped the gun, moving so soon after his graduation.

I feel terrible he is so upset. He’s not acting out or being disrespectful; he’s just quietly saying he hates the decision and doesn’t want to leave.

What should we do?

Amy says: Your son has reasons to feel anxious, disappointed and upset: He is not headed off to college at the same time as his peer group, and, once he does leave for college, he will not be returning to the only home he has known. His reaction is expected, and appropriate. And he will survive it.

Part of the ebb and flow of family life is the adults occasionally make choices their children don’t like, just as children sometimes make choices parents don’t like.

You and your wife should acknowledge how tough this is. Give him a few options to make this a little easier on him. Could he enlist some of his buddies to help with the move, and have them spend a week at the new house this summer? (This will help him to build some memories in the new location.)

Could he have use of a car over the October break to perhaps visit his closest pal at his college — or go back to his hometown during the fall break and stay with friends?

Understand you cannot fix this for him, or protect him from feeling a little lost during this vulnerable time. Listen, commiserate, and if you feel you have pushed too hard with the timing, say, “I know this is tough, and I’m really sorry.”

Like grandma?

Dear Amy: My grand­mother died two years ago. She was one of my closet friends and supporters. I miss her every day. Unfortunately, she struggled being a mom to my mother, and they didn’t have the best relationship.

Recently while we were out having lunch, my mom mentioned how I’m just like my grandmother, and how she tried to keep me away from her bad influence.

She continued on about how my grandfather hated that I was like Grandma, too. (He died a few months ago.)

When I tried to get more information about what she meant, she said, “Never mind,” and clammed up.

I’ve never been so hurt. My mother often accuses me of being too emotional, and now I’m wondering if I’m being dramatic and should let it go.

I love my mom. I’ve done everything possible for her since I was little because she needed me (her words, not mine). I just don’t know where to go from here.

Amy says: Your mother’s childhood was very different from yours and she might now be projecting some of her own complicated fears and anxieties onto you.

It is not fair to open the door by saying something shocking, only to slam it shut. You should ask your mother more about this, while accepting that you and she will always have vastly different perspectives about this polarizing person.

