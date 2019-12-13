Dear Amy: A few years ago, friends of many years ghosted me, for no apparent reason. This was painful and confusing. I moved on, maintaining friendships with others in what had been our common social group.

Now, as suddenly as I was exiled, my former friends have begun including me once again. I'm not sure how to respond, although I guess the stress I am feeling right now indicates that I have a clear choice?

Amy says: The act of "ghosting" (cutting someone off suddenly and without explanation) is intended to protect the perpetrator from consequences. Sometimes people ghost others because it would not be safe for them to say "goodbye," but mainly ghosting is an act of social cowardice. The person being ghosted is supposed to catch on that the relationship is a non-starter, or over. Both parties are expected to move on.

All of this is a relationship-ending reality. But in your case, the ghosters have come back from the dead and are now engaged in yet more behavior that you are supposed to both ignore and accept.

They are friendship zombies.

This has you feeling stressed and bewildered. You don't sound grateful to hear from them, or eager to wordlessly re-enter their lives. However, unlike the period where you were being ignored by them, you now have a little bit of power.

You can ghost them by not acknowledging any contact from them. You can politely refuse their invitation. Or you can respond: "Hi, George and Martha. After a very long period of no contact from either of you, I've now received an invitation to spend time with you. This is confusing. Has something changed?"

They might respond with a sensitive explanation of what triggered their ghosting. You will then have the opportunity to acknowledge and (perhaps) forgive. Most likely, they will revert to their previous technique of being silent in order to avoid the awkwardness of explaining themselves.

You should figure out exactly what you really want to do, and then do it.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_FeatBrief_Hed_SpaceBefore">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.