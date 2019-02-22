Dear Readers: I’ve stepped away from my column for two weeks to work on a writing project. I hope you enjoy these “best of” columns in my absence. All were first published 10 years ago. Today’s topic: book clubs.

Dear Amy: In my book group, we try to keep our discussions focused by following the reading group guides or questions provided by the publisher. Nevertheless, one member never fails to monopolize the discussion, and her comments are mostly off the mark or anecdotal. One of our members plans to call her out at our next discussion, but I’m for some other approach to avoid embarrassing her. Is there a good way to keep people on the topic and to avoid long-winded personal testimonials?

Amy says: I ran your question past a few people who have been in longstanding book groups, and the consensus is that your group should spend some time at the beginning of your next meeting restating and refreshing your goals — literary and otherwise. It’s all about the fit in any social group, and if your group is more serious and literary, then you should all agree that your focus will be pointed toward the literature and away from personal stories or digressions.

The person who leads the next group meeting should start by asking members to state their objectives, and the group should decide on very basic ground rules. One person who can direct the conversation away from anecdotes and toward the book should moderate each meeting. If this one member can’t adjust to the style of the group, she should be encouraged (privately) to find another group.

E-mail addresses are private

Dear Amy: I have a neighbor who is part of our neighborhood book group. She doesn’t come more than twice a year, but she has used our e-mail addresses three times in the past six months to promote her husband’s construction business, her new cleaning business and a student exchange program. I am uncomfortable with her abuse of our e-mail addresses, and I would like to address the issue with her tactfully.

Amy says: In situations such as this, it is best to ask oneself, “What would Jane Austen do?” An Austen character would no doubt dispatch this issue with rapier wit, all the while creating something of a commotion, which would be neatly resolved in about 200 pages. Receiving a group e-mail three times over six months sounds tolerable to me. Bring up these solicitations at your next book club meeting. If there is a consensus, send your neighbor a group-generated e-mail reminding her that these are private e-mail addresses, not to be used for sales purposes. If you are on your own in objecting to this, reply to your neighbor yourself, asking her to please remove your address from her group e-mails.

