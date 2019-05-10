Dear Amy: My dad has been a preacher for 48 years, and he’s been at his current assignment for more than 20 years.

My family and I attend the church he leads. I dread services because it’s pretty much guaranteed someone will make a hateful comment to my family, including my parents and young child. I have been letting people know that they are mean and are not being good Christians.

I informed my mom that I could not attend there anymore. She understands, but I’m not sure my dad will be as accepting. My mom, my siblings and I are fed up and want our elderly dad to retire.

How can I leave the church and find a new one without hurting my dad’s feelings? After 48 years in the ministry, how can I talk my aging father into retiring?

Amy says: Without question, some congregations do seem to be toxic, but this treatment — certainly toward clergy and family — seems extreme.

You grew up as part of your father’s flock. Naturally, he would miss you on Sundays. It is unrealistic for you to imagine that you could exit without hurting his feelings. You should handle this by being patient, understanding, stalwart and compassionate toward him.

You might soften this by reassuring him that you and your family will attend his church on holidays and feast days. Tell him, “I wish the congregation were nicer to you, Dad. It hurts me to see anyone being unkind toward you.”

Your exit might hasten his retirement. I don’t think you should pressure him.

Disgusting eating noises

Dear Amy: I’ve worked part-time as a retiree at a wonderful nonprofit for about four years. I love coming to work. One of my co-workers recently became my manager. He has been my mentor at this organization and is also a friend outside of work to some extent.

We now sit face-to-face in clear sight of each other. That’s fine, as we have frequent dialogue throughout the day.

The bad news is he frequently eats soup for lunch, and always at his desk. Amy, the sounds he makes are really disgusting, at least to me.

I don’t have the option of going somewhere else to work while he eats, nor do I take lunch because I’m part-time.

I’ve considered earplugs, which he would probably notice, or making light fun of him in a tangential way.

Amy says: I consider myself to be an exceptionally tolerant person (!), and yet I would rather draw my own fingernails down a chalkboard than hear most of the sounds associated with eating. You should say to him, “I have a confession to make. I can’t stand the sound of people eating. For me, it’s like someone is sawing a trombone in half. Please, don’t take offense because I’m just going to slip these earbuds into my ears and listen to some music while you eat. Just wave at me if you need me, OK?”

