Dear Amy: Five years ago, I entered a relationship with a woman I had dated in junior high school, way back in 1980.

We met as friends, the relationship blossomed, and we were married about 20 months later.

At the time we reconnected, my wife's daughter, "Tamryn," was 14. She is now 20. Tamryn and I had the usual battles, but got along pretty well until this past winter when she, for reasons escaping us, didn't think we'd notice that her then 17-year-old boyfriend, "Brian," was basically living with us.

Brian turned 18 this spring and is graduating from high school, but Brian being a minor was only part of the issue we had with him living with us.

He was eating with us, she was doing his wash, etc., but contributing nothing to the household.

Tamryn's mother and I confronted her and presented her with an ultimatum — we said he could stay over on Friday and Saturday nights, but that's all.

Tamryn chose instead to move out and moved in with Brian and his grandparents.

This was not the outcome we were hoping for, but we were not going to allow them to "play house" at our home.

My wife misses Tamryn dearly, and I feel some guilt about her leaving. Any advice on this situation?

Amy says: The whole point of an ultimatum is to present a clear choice, surrounded by natural consequences. "Tamryn" responded to yours, made her choice, and now you and her mother can hope for these things: that she is happy, healthy and safe, that she continues to mature and grow and that she decides to have a friendly relationship with you two.

You both should keep in touch with her. Encourage her to walk a positive path of schooling and/or work, and let her know that you would enjoy seeing her and "Brian" any time.

Invite, but don't beg, her to spend time with you. Offer, but don't force, normal parental assistance and emotional support. Basically, respect her and keep the door open for a continued relationship. She is in a transitional time of life, and this period can be tough on parents. Everybody needs to be patient.

Flirting just for fun

Dear Amy: After meeting someone through playing bridge online, do you think I should continue the mild flirtations with him, even though I am married?

He is not married, and by our second correspondence I told him I was married.

Can men and women be friends and flirt, as long as they don't follow up or personally meet up?

Amy says: Let's have a look-see at the Golden Rule, which is to "do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Because you are married, ideally you would view your behavior through your spouse's eyes. If he knew about it, how would your behavior make your husband feel? If your husband behaved this way, how would you feel?

Online connections definitely foster all sorts of boundary-breaking behavior, because you tell yourself that, because the behavior is occurring virtually, it's "not real." Problems set in when virtual behavior becomes real.

It's fun to flirt, and it can be fun to be flirted at. If this is truly harmless, then enjoy! But harmless flirting often leads to less-harmless flirting, where you form intimate connections that will undermine your marriage.

Women and men can definitely have fulfilling friendships without flirting. I highly recommend it.

