Dear Amy: My wife and I had a spirited discussion concerning whether adult children should call their parents by their first names, or by "Mom" or "Dad."

I was raised to address my elders by their respective titles and so was my wife, but she now feels it's outdated and no longer applicable. What's your take?

Amy says: Certain things never go out of style: The Parthenon (for instance), Myrna Loy, or the titles "Mom" and "Dad" (or any of their affectionate variants).

Are you having this spirited discussion because your adult children have decided to address you by your first names? Are you aware of other adults choosing to do this with their parents?

Your question prompted me to do something I hardly ever do: I posed the question on Twitter, and got more than 200 replies.

When it comes to how children should/do address their parents, no respondent (including me) agrees with your wife's take on this.

Addressing parents by their titles is respectful, appropriate and emotionally intimate.

A few people remarked that they have been through phases of calling their parents by their first names, and all said it was because they were rebelling — or had lost respect for their parents.

One respondent noted: "I did with my parents once I started attending boarding school in the early '90s. Only later did I realize I did this out of contempt for my parents, and no longer do it. I would not be happy now if my sons called me by my first name."

Teenagers sometimes enter a phase of calling their folks by their first names, and often do so when referring to their parents (to their peers) i.e.: "George and Martha are really on my case."

Mainly, parents interpret their children calling them by their first names as a sign of disrespect, or as a denial of the parental relationship.

Another respondent reported a twist: "My mother invited me and my sister to call her (by her first name) when we turned 18 (in the '80s). I mostly called her that until her death. She hoped it would signify that we were friends and equals. For me it was an acknowledgment that she didn't want to nurture."

It's not a diet

Dear Amy: I have struggled with lifelong dietary issues and food allergies, and at 25 have finally come to a place where I feel safe eating what I can, though my menu is very restricted. I prepare all my own food and bring my own meals to work, social events or anywhere food will be served.

People peer strangely at my food, always ask what "diet" I'm on, what I'm eating and why.

I'm sure they are expressing innocent curiosity, but I am so sick of explaining myself when I just want to eat in peace.

If I explain, the reaction is always intense sympathy — and further questions. Or I'll skirt the questions and change the topic, which feels rude and makes it awkward. It's gotten to the point I will not take my lunch break at work, or I'll avoid joining people at restaurants to be able to escape the interrogations.

In the food and diet-obsessed culture we live in, I just want people to leave me alone. Any suggestions?

Amy says: You want a response that covers all of your bases. Understand, however, that any response — however complete — will not stop the most determined interrogators.

Try this: "Oh, I have a bunch of food allergies and sensitivities. It's pretty boring, so I hope it's OK with you if we don't talk about it."

