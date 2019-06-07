Dear Amy: My husband and I have two children, ages 6 and 1. We are part of a group of three other couples who also have kids. Our friends all have one child each.

I have noticed in the last year or so that two of the couples are always doing things together with their children. Their kids are 2½ and 3.

The problem is that they never invite us! I don't know if they are inviting our other friends who have a 7-month-old, but I don't see that family in the pictures of their outings, which are posted all over social media.

These two couples invite us and other friends to other things (showers, holiday parties and birthdays) but not when they go out for playdates. It hurts me they don't include my children because we have always invited them whenever we do things.

My husband brushes it off.

I feel like excluding these families from our lives. My husband will still be friends with them, but I feel like stepping back and not including them in my or my children's lives anymore. Can you provide any advice?

Amy says: Here's my advice: Grow up.

The obvious explanation here is that the two couples you cite both have toddlers.

If your 6-year-old came home from school and told you that he was upset because "Joseph invited me to his birthday party but he never invites me over for playdates," you would patiently explain that friendships come in many forms. It's OK for people to be closer to some people than others.

So yes, these other two couples are parents of toddlers. That's why they spend so much time together. You should also assume that they genuinely like each other and enjoy one another's company.

You need to work on broadening your perspective. If you would consider "excluding" people from your lives with whom you have a cordial relationship, you are ill-equipped to handle the long haul of parenting.

Friend has changed

Dear Amy: I have had a friend for more than 35 years.

We raised kids together, both went through divorces, and were generally close. But things have changed.

I realize that when we talk, she controls the conversations. She goes on and on, and then when I share, she often finds an excuse to ring off. If I want to talk, I have to interrupt, which isn't my style. When she visits my home, she talks about what it needs to have done to it.

Last year a grandchild came early and spent two months in NICU. During this time, she sent me pictures of healthy, happy babies until I asked her to please stop as our baby was fighting for his life. She texted a "sorry."

My family has several biracial children in it, yet she has started to say things that are casually racist. She has a lot more money than I do and talks about it often.

I treasure our years as friends but wonder how I missed these behaviors for so long. Can people suddenly change so much? My heart hurts for the erosion of our long-term friendship.

Amy says: One person's radical and overnight change might be rare, but two people each changing incrementally over a period of many years is completely normal — and this would explain why you two are now so far apart. Your life experiences seem to have opened you up. Her life experiences seem to have gradually closed her.

Moving on from such a long friendship is painful, but remaining in a relationship where you feel continually devalued is probably worse.

