Dear Amy: My wife and I have two grown children. One is married with children. The other, our 35-year-old daughter, lives with us and has been unemployed for the past month.

She is kind and generous. She will help around the house if asked. She pays for her own car, insurance, gas, clothes, phone and health and beauty aids. She does not pay for food, rent or utilities.

We have talked to her about budgeting so she would know what she needs to earn to be on her own. We have gone to family counseling, where she rejects any and all ideas. Anytime we broach the subject of employment or of getting her own apartment, she breaks down in hysterical tears and says, "I'm trying!"

My spouse and I have infrequent sex because she is right down the hallway.

It is hard for me to believe that she is 35, single and unemployed. Will she end up being a 40-year-old virgin sleeping in a twin bed down the hall?

Amy says: Your daughter may have untreated conditions that contribute to her low functioning. She should be evaluated by a professional. And yes, she needs to get a job. Her reaction when you ask about employment is an indication of how anxious she is; remain calm and helpful.

You sound so unhappy and resentful with her presence that it would probably be best for both of you if she moved out. She might feel comfortable renting a room in a private home. Aside from Craigs­list, there are roommate or room rental websites available. Or could she join her sister's household?

Give her a reasonable deadline, and be supportive but firm as it approaches. ("We know this is challenging for you, but you can do it, and we're right here to help.") If she avoids taking on this task, find a place for her.

You are financially supporting her through housing, food, etc.; perhaps you would be willing to continue to help with costs after she moves out, with the goal of weaning her from your support.

Don't judge or comment on your daughter's sexual status. That is insulting. Therapy and/or personal coaching might be useful to her. But nothing will work unless you and your spouse are on the same page. If one spouse undermines the other, your daughter will continue to fall through the gap.

Tough love for niece

Dear Amy: My younger sister has suddenly had to take on all of the financial responsibility for her preteen daughter, including after-school dance lessons.

Her solution is to ask friends and family for a donation, or to hire my niece for little jobs. I think that this is incredibly unfair to my niece and our friends and family, and that it would be better to reset expectations and live within their means.

I feel she is passing off the hard choice of withdrawing from dance onto those of us who can't afford to help. I understand the importance of consistency, but this just feels like she is being set up for failure.

Amy says: Your sister is trying to raise money for her daughter's dance lessons. Asking others to consider donating or hiring this preteen for odd jobs seems like an appropriate response to this challenge. You shouldn't contribute if you can't afford it, but I don't think you should blame your sister for trying.

We are all being "set up for failure" and disappointment, every day of our lives. I empathize with this mother's desire to head it off for as long as possible.

