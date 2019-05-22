Dear Amy: My husband "Thomas" and I, both 67-year-old retirees, have been together for 39 years and married for four (we're in a same-sex marriage).

About three years ago, Thomas met "Ray," who is 13 years younger and in a fulfilling and demanding career with irregular hours.

After a couple of years of one-on-one dates, through mutual agreement a year ago, the three of us now spend a couple evenings together each week. We all have a deep love for each other.

Most chatting outside of our time together is by text. Sometimes texts can get misunderstood, and that is a recurring issue for us.

When a day or more passes without a text from Ray, Thomas becomes apprehensive that Ray is pulling out of the relationship. By the third day, Thomas is beside himself, and his fears begin to undermine my equilibrium.

This has happened several times, and each ends undramatically when Ray texts that he's been overwhelmed with work and that he does indeed love us.

Could you advise me on ways to help Thomas cope with Ray's occasional silences with more equanimity?

Amy says: I infer that you two are in an "open marriage," and now a polyamorous relationship with "Ray." One hazard of allowing a third person into your marriage is that you have created a triangle, and relationship triangles are notoriously unstable.

People are seldom exactly the same when it comes to managing anxiety. Your job is not to manage your partner's feelings or reactions, but to manage your own. How do you feel when your husband expresses such an extreme reaction? You should be honest with him about the impact of his behavior on you.

Otherwise, you could point to patterns to help your husband recognize and perhaps better manage his own fears: "Every time Ray behaves this way, you are sent into a tailspin. Can you look at this pattern and trust the process so that you might not always be put through the wringer?"

Riding the emotional roller coaster is potentially damaging to his health, as well as being destructive to your relationship.

No emotional affairs

Dear Amy: My friend is married with two children. We are close and we share almost everything. Her marriage is an unhappy one, and she has a lot of activities to compensate.

She recently had a married male "close friend" she often talked to about her marriage problems. They texted a lot. She told me he was always kind and understanding. They became very close.

This man seemed like a gentleman, since he mostly listened and did not share anything improper with my friend.

His wife found out about their communication and he stopped immediately. My friend asked me to ask him why he stopped communicating with her (he blocked her number). When I refused, she became extremely upset.

Should I contact him so she won't be upset? She is very unhappy right now. Aren't we all entitled to our own happiness?

If my friend is unhappy with her marriage, is it wrong for her to seek happiness somewhere else? What should I do?

Amy says: The only thing you should do is to urge your friend to work on her own problem-solving skills, and deal with her marriage problems directly. Under no circumstances should you be a go-between.

Yes, we are all entitled to our own happiness. But we are obligated to pursue our happiness in ethical ways. Engaging in an emotional affair with a married man is not ethical.

