Dear Amy: I am a 53-year-old, never married woman. I keep in shape, and I'm often told that I'm beautiful.

I've had several relationships but never found "the one" guy I wanted to marry.

Six months ago, I met a very interesting and intelligent man. I am falling hard for him. He is 29 years old.

My friends are horrified and remind me he's young enough to be my son. They tell me it's inappropriate and urge me to be realistic.

He has told me that someday he does want to settle down and have children with a wife. (Obviously, because I am beyond childbearing years, it won't be me.)

I am enjoying the present and try not to think about the future. Do you find he's not age-appropriate for me? I feel like Mrs. Robinson.

Amy says: You are not, actually, "Mrs. Robinson." The character from "The Graduate" was having an affair with a naive 21-year-old man — after she had hunted and sexually harassed him, in the guise of "seducing" him.

Your guy is almost 30 years old. Thirty-year-old adults should be able to engage in whatever healthy, non-exploitative relationships they want. So should 53-year-olds. I fail to see what is "horrifying" about your choice to date this man. If the ages were the same but the genders reversed, your pals would be congratulating you.

Your guy has been honest with you about his longer-term goals. It sounds as if he is engaging in this relationship having declared an exit plan. Perhaps this is what your friends are responding to.

You may be trying to protect yourself from the inevitable — and this is bound to affect the dynamic between you two. But there is something unique and lovely about later life love, and I certainly hope you can enjoy yourself without worrying too much about how others react.

Son's addiction

Dear Amy: I am distraught. It has been almost two years since our daughter-in-law stopped speaking to us or attending any family events.

I honestly am not sure why. Our son (her husband) has had substance abuse issues and has been in treatment and in AA.

Right now, he seems to be doing fine, and he does come out to visit us on Mother's Day and Father's Day, etc., but he comes alone.

I can only imagine that she somehow blames us for his issues. This exclusion on her part has also been extended to our other two sons.

I don't want to pressure our son, as I know that battling his addiction issues is a daily struggle.

I have phoned, written and texted her, but never get a response. She has blocked us from her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

What can I do to reach her?

Amy says: You have tried mightily to bring your daughter-in-law back into your family fold. She is refusing, and is communicating in various ways that she does not want to be personally involved with you.

So stop. Your tough job now is to find a way to cope with your discomfort about this relationship without dwelling on your daily heartbreak. You and your husband should attend an addiction "friends and family" support group, such as Al-Anon (find a local meeting through al-anon.org).

In addition to learning about the complicated relational ramifications of your son's addiction, you will also learn valuable, life-changing lessons about creating and respecting boundaries and — most valuable of all — how to accept those things (and people) you cannot change.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.