Dear Amy: We are a retired couple living in a townhouse complex.

We have individual garbage/recycling pickup. We pay for our garbage and, like everyone else in the complex, we buy the smallest can available.

Our cans rarely fill up more than 50%. But we have noticed that our garbage and recycling cans are frequently filled with other residents' trash to the point where the lids are up, with garbage bags hanging out over the edge.

Is it old-fashioned to be upset by this?

It just seems rude to use our cans without our permission. I'd be happy to help out, but is it just old-fashioned to want to be asked first?

Amy says: Why are you so concerned by being perceived as "old-fashioned"? Have you been successfully conned into believing that your own honest reactions are not acceptable? Snap out of it!

You could raise this issue at your next board meeting. You might find that other residents are experiencing the same annoyance, or you might smoke out a neighbor who is doing this.

Yes, this is annoying. Yes, you have every right to find it annoying, and to wish that people behaved differently.

You and your wife could approach this with a little humor and perhaps inspire people to be more respectful.

Tape a fluorescent sign onto the inside of the lid, so that someone opening it would see it:

"Hello, Fellow Humans.

Are you generating so much garbage that you need to use an extra can? That's a pity. Haven't you noticed that the planet is on fire?

We will accept your wasteful overflow, but please be courteous and put the lid securely down. (And leave a tin of home-baked warm brownies on top.)

Thank you,

Waste Not, Want Not."

Retirement gift for colleagues

Dear Amy: I will be retiring from my job after 20 years. I wanted to give thank-you presents to two co-workers I have known for almost that entire time.

I appreciate their friendship and their dedication to the work our agency does, providing services to individuals with developmental disabilities.

Can you suggest an appropriate thank-you gift?

Amy says: Nothing beats a well-expressed, personal and sincere note. It should include expressions of gratitude and at least one specific memory of your time working together.

It is also thoughtful to match gifts to the personal interests of the recipients. If a colleague is passionate about gardening, have a rose or lilac bush sent to their home or send them a gift card to a nursery. Plants are great gifts because they serve as an ever-growing reminder of the person they are from.

If your colleague loves a good cup of coffee, a handmade mug along with some high-grade coffee might make them smile.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.