Dear Amy: My wife's cousin is a talented artist. About 5½ years ago I approached her to commission a nude painting of my wife.

I sent her photos and $250 in earnest money. She replied that a modeling session would help. My wife traveled to her city, about 500 miles away, for the session. She also visited friends and family, so she was happy to make the trip.

My next contact with the artist was a few months later, when she advised me that she didn't know how to proceed, and would not be able to complete the commission. I received no money back.

Since then, I have retired, we have moved twice, and are excited to move into our Airstream full time as we travel the country.

Recently, we stopped by the cousin's studio. On an easel was a half-finished nude portrait of my wife.

The artist asked what we thought. I reminded her that she had told me that she was abandoning the project. Her reply: "Oh, no."

We were going to Europe for three weeks and she said that she would have the piece completed upon our return.

When we got back, it was completed, but we have moved on and really don't want the piece. We don't have room for it — and it is not her best work.

What is our obligation to accept this commissioned artwork after over five years? We love this cousin, but feel like this should have been handled differently.

Amy says: According to you, you seem to have happily invested time and money into this project, and were understanding when the artist said she could not complete it. In retrospect, it would have been wise for you to acknowledge this in writing — that way everybody would be on the same page.

You are not obligated to accept and pay for this painting. Perhaps the artist can make back some of her own investment by selling the painting elsewhere. The only wrinkle is if you and your wife want a nude painting of her floating around.

You should say to her, "I completely understood and accepted it when you said you couldn't complete this painting. That was several years ago. We have totally moved on and — as you can tell — have no room in our Airstream for this painting. I'm not sure where the misunderstanding happened. We think you're wonderful, but ... this ship has sailed."

Don't hide marriage

Dear Amy: You've advocated in your column for telling younger children about previous marriages and divorces, but what about telling an adult child of a previous marriage after 40-plus years?

My first marriage lasted less than a year. My husband was abusive and a drunk. After the divorce I met my son's father and got married.

His father never wanted me to tell our son, and now after 32 years together, we recently divorced. Should I tell my adult son? I'm worried he will find out.

Amy says: Yes, you should tell your son about your first marriage. Somehow, this aspect of your life became the property of someone else (your most recent ex). You permitted him to control a disclosure that belongs to you alone.

Being ashamed and embarrassed about an episode in your life where you essentially triumphed isn't proportional. I hope you can be proud of your story. Own it.

Tell your son. He may ask questions, which you should answer truthfully. This likely means much more to you than to him, but you will feel better if you disclose it.

