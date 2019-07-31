Dear Amy: I'm 36 years old and have recently had my first and (most likely) only baby.

My baby means the world to me. For now, we've opted to have his daddy take a year off work to take care of our little dude.

My mother-in-law is complaining that my husband isn't "sharing" our son with her.

She seems to think she can send us away from our own son so that she can have her alone time with him, but several times when we've actually needed someone to watch him, she hasn't been available. She even went as far as to say she'd forward us her schedule each week so we can coordinate, based on what's convenient for her. (She's retired!)

When we do have her watch him, she refuses to put him on his back alone in a crib to sleep, and they seem to completely ignore the fact that I'm breast-feeding him. Due to my career in health care, safety is a top concern of mine.

I can't have her babysit if she refuses to be safe. We tried politely asking her not to hold him while he naps, and she hasn't spoken to us since.

I don't want to keep my son away from his grandmother, but she refuses to respect our wishes. Plus, she won't take him when we need her to, nor does she include us as a family in her otherwise busy plans. I'm hurt that she only wants my son and doesn't seem to want to have anything to do with us.

Amy says: Your letter reminds me of the old joke about a restaurant: "The food was terrible, and in such small portions!"

My point is that when it comes to unpaid babysitting, you take it (more or less) under the conditions it is offered, or you don't take it.

Conversely, if your in-laws don't respect your non-negotiables, they won't be babysitting your child. Your standards seem on the rigid side (to me), but it is your right to establish them and expect them to be respected.

However, you don't get to cast your mother-in-law as disrespectful and/or incompetent — then complain that she is unavailable on your schedule. (Retired people have lives, too, by the way.)

It seems that you and she are locked in a power struggle. If your mother-in-law wants access to your child, she will have to adjust to your parenting style. One of your gripes is that you want to be included (as a family) in her life, but you don't seem to have invited and included her, or provided much of an incentive for her to want to spend time with the adults.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_FeatBrief_Hed_SpaceBefore">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.