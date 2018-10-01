Dear Amy: My fiancé and I are trying to decide if we have to invite the "significant other" of one of his groomsmen to our wedding.

The groomsman, "Mark," recently got back together with his ex. During their two-year relationship she was emotionally, and at times physically, abusive. She isolated Mark from his friends.

When they broke up we were relieved to see him acting like himself again.

During the year they were broken up, my fiancé and I got engaged and asked him to be a groomsman. When they got back together, she didn't say congratulations or acknowledge our engagement.

We are trying to be pleasant toward her, but I am always frustrated and upset after we interact. I have no desire to be anywhere near this girl on my wedding day.

As the significant other of a groomsman, she would have close access to us and the wedding party (showers, rehearsal dinner, etc.), and we don't want to share these one-time special events her.

Not inviting her could seriously damage our relationship with Mark and with them as a couple.

Running out the clock and hoping they break up before then does not seem like a great solution. What do we do?

Amy says: Unfortunately, because this person has a history of cutting "Mark" off from his friends, almost any response could affect your friendship.

This is one tragic aspect of having someone in your life who is enmeshed in an abusive relationship: To a certain extent, loved ones must find a way to tolerate the intolerable, in order to maintain contact with the abused party.

You could pointedly not invite her, but then Mark would likely bow out. And, if she is the manipulative, isolating and abusive partner you claim she is, your friendship with Mark might end.

Another option would be to "demote" Mark from groomsman to honored guest. This way he could bring her to the wedding, but she wouldn't be in your face during all of the ancillary wedding events. This would also impact your friendship with him.

I actually think running out the clock is wisest because this gives you time to see if the dynamic might improve. You can exercise a nuclear option later. Continue in your active friendship. Having close friendships is the best thing for him, and it might inspire him to finally leave his abuser.

Unhealthy friendship

Dear Amy: I've been friends with "Myrtle" for nearly 20 years.

Myrtle has always been a drama queen and demands a lot of attention. It's exhausting. Her husband and I have also butted heads over the years.

My therapist has walked me through my feelings and I'm now very clear that being with her is unhealthy for me. I tried to back out slowly, but then she created drama over nothing again — exploding, and then coming back and apologizing.

I'm always supposed to forgive and forget. I can't do it anymore and now she's dragged her husband and mine (who get along great) into this.

I feel like I am forced to just shut up so we can all be "friends." Help!

Amy says: There is a simple solution: Don't engage. At all. If your husbands make plans, you should encourage their friendship, but find something else to do during the times they're together.

When "Myrtle" confronts you (she will), tell her, "Our friendship has run its course." If she apologizes for her actions, accept her apology, but don't communicate with her further.

