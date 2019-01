Dear Amy: My mother committed suicide in 1970. I found her body. I was seven months pregnant at the time, and it was extremely traumatic.

When my daughter was old enough to ask about her grandmother, the only thing I told her was that she died before my daughter was born.

Through the years she would ask me how her grandmother had died, but I could never tell her. It was just too horrible to talk about with a child, and I was also irrationally afraid that my daughter would try to do the same thing.

I have been in counseling for years (off and on) over this issue.

I have a sister who was visiting her boyfriend when this happened to our mother.

When my daughter was a senior in high school, she and I stayed with my sister for a weekend. I went to bed early one night and they stayed up visiting.

The next morning my sister told me that my daughter had asked how our mother died, and she told her.

I felt completely betrayed. I am sure that once my daughter was an adult I would have told her how her grandmother died. My daughter and I are very close.

Am I justified in being angry with my sister for telling my daughter without consulting me first? This has bothered me for a long time. My sister never had any children.

Amy says: Yes, your anger is justified. However, your sister also has a right to tell your mother's story, because it is part of her story, too.

Of course, it would have been best for you if she had said, "Let me talk to your mom about this in the morning and then we'll talk to you together."

Because she doesn't have children, she might lack insight regarding the parental right to make certain choices regarding information they want their children to have.

You've held onto this for a long time. Your burden has been very heavy. And now you should find a way to liberate yourself, by finding a way to let it go.

Be more involved

Dear Amy: My mother, 88, is living on her own in the house I grew up in, a two-hour drive away from me. She refuses to move to an assisted-living place either near me (and two of my siblings), or near her home.

She has a couple of freelancers helping her on a casual basis with errands and home maintenance.

None of us have met these "freelancers." My mother says she has lent them money, but she thinks she's on top of it, though I doubt she is.

Friends and neighbors are concerned about her, but she won't listen to anyone and thinks everything is fine.

Should I intervene? How? Should I just see if she can muddle through until something happens that makes it impossible for her to live in the house anymore?

Talking to her doesn't work. My only option is to possibly force a change, but I don't know if that's possible, or even the right thing to do. Any advice would be appreciated.

Amy says: You and your siblings should trade off traveling to see your mother on the weekends. I gather that you have at least two siblings, and so this would involve a once-a-month commitment to spend time with her in the house.

Sign her up for Meals on Wheels. Meet the freelancers, communicate with the neighbors and thank them for their help so far.

Take a look in her fridge and around the house. Ask if she would like you to take on her bill paying.

This is a process of increasing involvement, rather than a seizing of control. Her local Office on Aging will be a great resource for information and assistance.

