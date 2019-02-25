Dear Readers: I've briefly stepped away to work on a writing project. This week, I'm rerunning topical columns from 10 years ago. Today's topic: boundary-crossing in-laws.

Dear Amy: I will be getting married to a wonderful man in a few months.

My future mother-in-law refuses to give her blessing until she meets my family.

My father died when I was 8. My mother married a monster when I was 12. He sexually abused me, and my mother turned a blind eye to it and disowned me when I was 16, claiming that I seduced him.

My future mother-in-law has stated that she will meet my mother one way or another, and that "things will go a lot smoother if I just cooperate."

I do not have a relationship with any of my biological family, and that is a painful reality that I have to live with.

My fiancé has been unable to convince his mother that this is a bad idea, so I'm at a loss. What can I do?

Amy says: When faced with a threat like that, the best response is to ask, "Really? Can you explain exactly what you are saying, and why?"

Forcing this bully to articulate her intentions might compel her to back off. It will also establish that you are calm, collected and not intimidated. In short, call her bluff, refuse to cooperate and don't pursue her "blessing."

You have some very big decisions to make. If you and your fiancé can't handle his mother well enough to insist that she respect you, then you two should think seriously about how to proceed with your plans. The last thing you need is another abusive woman in your life.

In-laws out of bounds

Dear Amy: When my son and his fiancée told the family they were planning to get married, my mother-in-law suggested sending announcements to those not invited to our son's wedding. Without my knowledge, she and my sister-in-law decided to mail out formal announcements. I'm most upset with my husband, who was in on this so as not to make waves.

I will move past it, but I am curious to hear your thoughts. Am I overreacting?

Amy says: Your husband and his mother and sister did an end run around you because they disagreed with your views. I'm not surprised at your reaction, but I am surprised that the bride and groom didn't mind this.

While I agree with your reaction, I also agree with your very important decision not to let this ruin or further affect your enjoyment of this day.

Shower or gift grab?

Dear Amy: My friend's daughter is expecting her second child.

My friend's mother-in-law has sent out a bizarre e-mail "inviting" me to an online baby shower.

Although I embrace technology, I am appalled by the idea of an "online shower." To me, part of the enjoyment of a wedding or baby shower is getting together and watching the honoree open gifts.

This seems like a blatant — and tacky — demand for gifts. My friend believes she is an expert on proper etiquette, so I am at a loss for how to handle this.

Amy says: I agree with you that online showers seem to be little more than a demand for gifts.

The best reason for an online shower is if the honoree lives too far away for people to gather in person. In this case, organizers sometimes set up a webcam so participants can gather virtually.

As with any invitation, if you don't care to participate, feel free to RSVP that you can't make it.

