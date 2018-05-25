Dear Amy: Four months ago, my mom was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer. She chose not to undergo medical treatment. Instead, she has been visiting “natural doctors” and spending thousands on treatments and supplements.

I live across the world, and I have been struggling with whether I should visit. Her husband says that apart from offering moral support, there is not much I could do, since my mom is tired or busy with “treatments.” My mom has said she would love to have me, but she wants me to continue living my life, too.

She and I have different religious and political views, and I’m afraid that if I went to visit her, we would end up having an explosive argument.

I’ve read that you should make decisions out of love, not fear, but I would be motivated by fear either way. What if I go and she’s disappointed or upset that I won’t participate in her healing rituals?

What if I have to make small talk with her friends and family, and have to listen to their obtuse and racist comments?

What if I go, and she continues to live, and I have to leave again, saying goodbye for what may be the last time?

If I don’t go, I fear that I would see myself as a callous, uncaring daughter, and that her family would think the same.

Worst of all, why do I fear that these unconventional treatments will work, rather than hoping that they will?

Amy says: I realize that this seems like it is your drama, but it isn’t. It is your mother’s. Realizing this will help to liberate you from feeling so responsible for her choices. It is natural, in times of stress, to view events through your own personal funhouse mirror, but you need to realize that this creates distortions.

You are afraid to go home. And yes, you should go home. There are times when the only thing standing between you and your fear is the inner knowledge that there is a “right thing” to do. This is one of those times. Put all of your anxieties into a basket and devise a test for yourself: What if every single anxiety you have comes true? What if your mother is being taken in by charlatans offering miracle cures; your relatives are racist jerks, and you basically walk into a big, messy pile of unpleasantness?

Welcome to humanity, sister. Plan a two-week visit, and do your best to be in the moment and suspend judgment.

About the dog that bites ...

Dear Amy: Regarding the letter from the reader whose grandchild was bitten by her daughter’s dog, one issue not brought up is the incredible liability that her daughter’s family faces by having a dog with a history of biting people.

If that dog bites anyone again, they could be on the hook for a life-changing amount of money, well beyond homeowners insurance coverage.

Amy says: Absolutely. Thank you.

