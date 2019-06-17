Dear Amy: My son and my oldest daughter, "Kelsie," share an apartment. I live in another state.

I'm worried about Kelsie. She has always been extremely messy. I have learned that issues with hoarding/OCD may be inherited, and I always assumed Kelsie's issues were passed down through her father.

Her problem has gotten worse over the years, with rotting food in the refrigerator, broken appliances and plumbing, etc. If her cat were a child, CPS would have taken it away from her.

My son now spends most of his time elsewhere. He and my other daughter have asked me to pull the "mom card" and see if I can reach Kelsie to get help. We will be sharing a hotel at an upcoming work meeting, so I will have the opportunity to speak with her.

I don't know what help is available. I'm willing to have someone go in and help her clean, but this will happen again (as it has before) if we don't get to the root of the issue. Kelsie is not proactive in taking care of herself. What are your suggestions?

Amy says: According to a 2011 study, approximately 3% to 5% of Americans have a hoarding disorder. Increased awareness through media reports has probably been a good thing, because you understand that this is not a character flaw — your daughter needs treatment. Her behavior might be linked to anxiety, depression or OCD. You are correct that the problem will not be solved by hiring a cleaner, and will likely get worse over time.

Yes, speak to her in person. Be gentle and compassionate. Understand that this conversation will cause her a lot of anxiety. I've read that "exposure therapy" might help. This is where a person is coached to confront the physical reality of their hoarding with the intensive help of a therapist. It would require her determination to work toward recovery.

You won't be able to handle this from a distance. But your compassion and concern may inspire her to seek help, and you could assist her in finding the right practitioner near her.

I have to add that if the conditions in her home are dangerous/unsafe/unhealthy for her cat, you should report it. Your daughter has the tools to try to improve her situation if she chooses. A defenseless animal, however, does not.

Post on Glassdoor?

Dear Amy: I'm conflicted about whether I should leave a Glassdoor review for my former employer, "Company X." I've never seen or experienced such toxicity, chaos or stress on a job.

I received some poor treatment, but I mostly witnessed others being treated badly. There was no HR department because of the size of the company. People were miserable or left. If we questioned things, we got our heads bitten off.

I would like to prevent others from experiencing this, but I don't want it to cause any retribution for Company X's current employees. I don't even want to hurt the people who acted poorly — I just want to protect future "victims." What do you think?

Amy says: For people who don't know, Glassdoor is a rating system for companies, where employees can post (anonymous) reviews.

I fail to see a downside of you posting a realistic review of this company. The only thing that seems to prevent you from doing so is your continued instinct to go along to get along (which might be one reason you were a witness to this abuse, rather than a target).

