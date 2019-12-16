Dear Amy: I'm a 33-year-old man with a great partner, a good career, and a baby on the way. My life is going really well, but my lack of friends has always nagged at me.

I've heard that a lot of men deal with this and that it can even have negative health implications.

It's not fair for me to lean on my partner as my social network and only emotional support, but I've always struggled with this. It was tough — but not impossible — in school, but as an adult it's gotten even more difficult.

I don't need or want to be best friends with everyone, but having a couple of close friends to go with me for coffee or to the movies would be nice. How can I break this cycle and expand my social circle?

Amy says: You are describing a common issue for men, that unfortunately isn't acknowledged openly enough, and this is the challenge of building emotionally intimate male friendships.

Some of these challenges might shift and ease a bit with fatherhood — children have a way of bringing parent-friends together, but again, as you astutely acknowledge, your partner will likely be doing a lot of the friendship-forming and connecting.

You don't seem to have a problem meeting other people, but you want to develop the tools to close the friendship deal. This doesn't mean you're currently doing anything wrong ... you're simply behaving the way you know. Challenges with emotional intimacy likely go back to the male role models in your early life.

I've been reading the book "Breaking the Male Code: Unlocking the Power of Friendship," by Robert Garfield. I recommend it for you. The author, a psychologist, conducts men's support groups. Like the men Garfield writes about, you will have to be brave enough to alter your perspective, and also behave differently.

Emotional intimacy can be learned, and once you are more open and available, you will experience hits and misses — just like dating. And, just like with dating, the personal rewards and sense of fulfillment can be life-changing.

'Crush' needs to stop

Dear Amy: I've been in my wife's family for more than 10 years and have always had a "crush" on my sister-in-law.

She has always been there in tough times to help me out whenever I ran into a bump in the road with her sister (my wife).

Fast-forward and now my wife's sister is separated and we have had a couple outings out together and I completely enjoyed myself.

My sister-in-law's company was what I imagined the whole time. Now I feel guilty that I enjoy spending time with her.

Amy says: The first thing I can do is to validate your feelings.For instance, those pesky feelings of guilt. You feel guilty because you ARE guilty.

You seem to be dating — or at least trying to date — your wife's sister.

So to recap, you are contemplating cheating on your wife. With her sister.

This will not end well.

Realistically, if you both manage to leave your marriages and land together, you will have had a hand in imploding two marriages, as well as creating the most awkward family holidays ever.

Presumably, your sister-in-law's relationship with your wife (and possibly other family members) will be damaged, possibly irreparably.

This is supremely selfish of both of you. It's just wrong.

<PARAGRAPH style="Text_Endnote">

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com.