Dear Amy: I am a 16-year-old girl. I met a guy through church six months ago. We started talking, and then a month later he came to my house to hang out. His uncle was with him and met my mom. I started dating the guy, and my mom started dating his uncle!

Now my mom is going to marry his uncle, a person she’s only known for four months. I plan on being with my boyfriend and marrying him. Since my mom is marrying his uncle that would make my boyfriend and me cousins by marriage. It is not legal where I live to marry my cousin. What should I do?

Amy says: First of all, even though (according to a report from the Journal of Genetic Counseling) there is an extremely small genetic risk to marrying a biological cousin, various states still have somewhat antiquated laws on the books discouraging unions between first cousins.

However, you and this boyfriend of yours are not — and never will be — biological cousins. There is no biological risk, and it is not illegal to marry.

I do believe that you should continue to behave as if it is illegal, however. Here is my advice to you moving forward:

Finish high school. Set out individual and personal goals (college, career, creative fulfillment) and do your very best to meet these goals.

You are distressed by your mother’s bold and premature choice, but you are doing the same thing. Of course, you can’t control what your mother does, but you can take charge of your own life.

Enjoy this first love. But shelve all plans to marry until you are much older and know more clearly who you are and what you really want.

Honor mother’s wishes

Dear Amy: I am the oldest of three (the only daughter). My dad has died, and my mom insists on having her own funeral service at the “Smith Funeral Home.” My closest childhood friend is a funeral director at another funeral home and I would like to utilize her services instead.

My mother’s reason is that we have buried our grandparents and my dad from the Smith Funeral Home.

Do I go with my mother’s last wishes? My brothers could not care less. They leave me to do everything, and my mom backs them up entirely.

Amy says: You should carry out your mother’s wishes. Your reasons not to do so are very slim, and seem to be entirely based in a friendship you have with the proprietor of a funeral home that is a rival to the one your family has patronized for two generations.

Because your mother is being open with you about her funeral, you should encourage her to plan it, and then you should do your very best to adhere to her plans.

Send Ask Amy questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.