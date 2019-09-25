Dear Amy: My husband and I have become friends with another couple, and have gotten together with them several times.

Each time, the wife begins trying to pick a fight with her husband. She speaks to him in a belittling manner, her voice dripping with sarcasm, and points out what she sees as his shortcomings, and though he ignores her, she doesn’t stop.

This is intensely uncomfortable for my husband and me, to the point where we no longer want to socialize with them as a couple.

My husband thinks we should continue to ignore her venting. I want to tell her either that we now charge for couples therapy or that if she’s going to continue in that vein, she’ll have to go home (or we will, if we’re out together).

I’d like your thoughts about how to handle this.

Amy says: This social dynamic sounds like your own unfortunate staging of a living room production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” so I’m going to refer to this couple as “Martha” and “George.”

Martha is creating an uncomfortable situation for everyone at the table. Why would you ignore it? She’s not shy about belittling her partner, so maybe you should be less shy about reacting to it.

Because this is a pattern with a clear perpetrator, you should call her out. Before agreeing to see them again, one — or both — of you should tell Martha, “We enjoy spending time with both of you, but Martha, the way you speak to George when we’re together makes us very uncomfortable. We are bewildered by it and feel bad for him.”

If alcohol seems to be a factor in fueling her rage, bring that up, too.

Ideally, your husband would try to speak with George privately, to check in and ask how he feels about this verbal abuse, and the relationship overall. Men often seem to find this difficult (your husband obviously does), but they must find ways to discuss their relationships and support one another.

Diagnosis is a gift

Dear Amy: A month ago I was diagnosed with an ovarian mass. I will be having surgery to have it removed in two weeks.

When this was announced my boyfriend started acting weird and pulling away. He was more distant and wouldn’t even touch me sexually or romantically.

He said that between work and this stress he needed space. Two weeks went by and he then broke up with me. He said he doesn’t feel the same anymore and that he likes being alone, but that he wants to come to the hospital to see how I’m feeling and come over to my house to see me when I’m recuperating.

I don’t want him to visit me, and I told him so. If he doesn’t care, then why would he want to see me?

I’m so hurt that he broke up with me two weeks before my surgery.

Amy says: Your ex wants to see you in the hospital because he wants to feel better about his own obnoxious reaction to your illness. This likely has very little to do with you.

Your diagnosing physician has given you two gifts: The surgery that will restore you to health, and the knowledge that the guy you were with is not the real deal.

People respond to illness in a variety of ways; your ex might have been thrown by what he interpreted as a sexually related or sex-adjacent health problem. But pulling away when you’re uncomfortable or don’t understand something is what little children do. Functioning and loving adults push through their own discomfort for the sake of their loved one.

Let the hospital know that you will not accept a visit from this person.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@ amydickinson.com.