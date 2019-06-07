Dear Amy: My wife, children and I were invited to my sister’s home for a holiday family dinner with about 20 other relatives. As we live several states away and had an unavoidable activity for our son that morning, we let my sister know that we would arrive as close to the dinner hour as possible.

We hit traffic and were late by 30 minutes. We had been in near-constant contact with my sister throughout, so she was aware that we were running behind.

When we arrived, the entire group was outside the home, engaged in an activity, and we were told, “The leftovers are in the kitchen.”

My family ended up standing in the kitchen, picking at cold leftovers and making the best of it. We stayed calm but internally we were upset that the group saw fit to eat without us, knowing that we were on the way!

I realize that the food was served when hot and that we were the ones who were late. Does the fact that the hostess knew we were running late justify our hurt at the group not waiting for us to participate in a family dinner, or are we overreacting?

Amy says: I think it’s reasonable to expect a person to delay a dinner for a few minutes if you are caught in traffic and have let them know your exact ETA (which, these days, is very easy to do).

However, your expectation that your sister would hold a dinner for 20 people is impolite on your part. Some families run on a very tight timetable — where others are super-loose. You no doubt know which category your family falls into.

Your message to your sister should have been: “We’re so sorry. We don’t want to inconvenience everyone else; please go ahead, and we’ll catch up when we get there.”

I’m not sure why you and your family would choose to stand in the kitchen, sulking, when you could have taken your plates outside and enjoyed the fine Maryland weather along with your other relatives. Arriving late is one thing, but you don’t get to sulk when you do.

Vaping in restaurants

Dear Amy: You recently responded to a letter from someone who complained about others “vaping weed” in a restaurant. The letter writer (and you) seemed to assume that weed has a distinctive smell when it is vaped. It does not.

Maybe everybody should mind their own business — and you should do your research!

Amy says: I have vaped nicotine and know it does not have an odor. To research this question, I consulted various vaping message boards, many of which noted that vaping weed does have a distinct odor. Regardless, no vaping of any kind should occur in a restaurant.

