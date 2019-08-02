Dear Amy: My husband and I are frustrated with his father and his father’s wife. We have been trying for years to connect and make getting together more bearable. I’m ready to throw in the towel.

They refuse to engage with us. My husband has explained his job every visit for the past two years because they don’t listen to his response. They talk about themselves constantly, interrupt when you talk and talk over other people.

We recently told them that we are expecting a baby. Not only did they not ask how I was doing, but 10 minutes later his wife was talking about her health problems.

My husband is angry with their behavior, which upsets both of us.

Should I just go to a few family events a year and suck it up, or should we try again to explain that their relationship with us is falling apart because of their behavior?

Amy says: Yes, you might as well convey to your in-laws the way you feel when you are with them. It might make you feel better, but you must also understand that it is not likely to inspire change.

The presence of a grandchild might nudge them toward a different focus, but again — people who are completely self-absorbed tend to dive into their self-regard, regardless of the audience.

These future grandparents will miss out on a lot. Yes, show up at family events a few times a year and tolerate the behavior, which you cannot change. Reward family-focused and generous behavior with the quality of your own attention.

She’s not a vacation home

Dear Amy: I have a friend from years ago who has essentially invited himself to stay with me, in my one-bedroom/one-bathroom home, for his vacation.

He did this for the third time, even though I explained my unease with this arrangement.

He doesn’t rent a car and expects me to drive him around while he’s here. He brags about being a tightwad and how he never drives. How do I dissuade him without hurting his feelings?

I am a single female, by the way. We were never more than friends and — even then — not very close friends.

Amy says: Please forward your contact information. I could use a vacation, and you sound extremely accommodating.

My point is that social bullies need willing victims.

Your “friend” isn’t behaving like a friend, and he is counting on your inability to deliver a truthful and proportional reaction to his imposition.

Please, learn to say no. An effective “no” need not be embellished with details or excuses. You simply say, “No, you won’t be able to stay here. But let me know if you come to town and maybe we can have dinner while you’re here.”

Practice this — on paper, in the mirror, and with other friends — until you are more comfortable delivering your “no.”

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy.