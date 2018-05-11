Dear Amy: I am 35 years old. For the past 10 years, I’ve been working at the same company, working my way up to senior management. I have a large, high-performing team, and we typically hit all of our department goals.

I do what I’m supposed to do, and I do it well, but it’s not challenging. I’ve thought about leaving many times. Other companies can’t touch my salary, and I don’t want to give up the lifestyle to which I’ve become accustomed.

I’ve talked to my boss about expanding my responsibilities, and he’s obliged, but anything he’s given me is never challenging for long. I’ve also taken professional development courses, but it doesn’t solve my day-to-day boredom.

My husband says I should be grateful that I have a high-paying job that is not stressful anymore, and should settle. That feels wrong to me. Is it OK to settle?

Amy says: No, it is not OK to settle, mainly because you don’t want to. Surely there are initiatives in your company, or your industry, that will allow you to expand your reach and performance, while also challenging you and keeping you engaged. If these initiatives don’t exist, perhaps you could create them.

Yes, it might be worth it for you to take a pay cut with a more challenging organization, as long as there is room for growth. At your age, you can afford to take some chances, and you should.

Outside of work, volunteering with an organization related to your areas of interest would put some of your passion to the test, while helping others. Your organizational and team-building skills could transform a nonprofit.

Another idea is for you to set a timeline, save aggressively, and then look into starting your own business.

It’s OK to ask for help

Dear Amy: I am 75 and in very good health. I have two sons, two daughters-in-law, a son-in-law (my daughter recently died) and five grandkids.

For many years, I have been having family holiday and birthday dinners at my home for 10 to 16 people. I am happy to do it and happier to be able to do it. A friend was staying with me when I had one of our family dinners. She got up to help me serve, clear the table and clean up. Later that night she mentioned that no one else had even offered to help.

She said I should ask for help. I am afraid to embarrass my family, thinking that they might not come in the future or host on their own. What’s your opinion?

Amy says: Your friend is right. Not only will this assistance ease the burden on you, but the act of pitching in will involve your family members in vital ways. And get those grandchildren involved, helping to set or clear the table.

In my family, the “menfolk” clean up after dinner, which is only right since they sit like lumps during preparation.

Send Ask Amy questions to askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy