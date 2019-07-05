Dear Amy: My husband has a habit of getting involved in family or social events, and at the last minute, making changes to the plans.

Prior to the last minute, he has NO involvement. What he does is just mess everything up a day or two beforehand.

This Father’s Day was the last straw.

Our GROWN children had planned a cookout at one son’s house. Friday evening, my husband asked what time Father’s Day dinner was on Sunday, I said, “I didn’t know.” So he started saying, “I want Father’s Day here! This is my holiday and my house, and I want it here.”

My father passed away last month. My husband said, “So are we never having Father’s Day for the rest of our lives because your Dad died?”

I was shocked and angry.

I replied, “I am not having it this year, and I NEVER PLAN ON HAVING IT, as you have FOUR ADULT CHILDREN, and I do every birthday and holiday. They can do Father’s Day!”

He then said, “I’m not comfortable anywhere but my own house,” which I know is UNTRUE. What’s wrong with him?

Amy says: I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but let’s try to figure out where you went off the rails:

Your kids had planned a dinner for their father at your son’s house.

Your husband attempted to derail it by changing the venue. You could have said, “Honey, call your son. This isn’t my holiday to arrange. It’s called Father’s Day, not Husband’s Day.”

I am sincerely sorry you two had this dust-up so soon after your father’s death. These days are emotionally loaded, and your husband was not compassionate or supportive. He was outright unkind to you.

I hope you can create some healthy boundaries so that his behavior doesn’t affect you so much. Try calmly saying (no ALL CAPS), “The plans have been made. If you want things to be different, you’ll have to step up, take some responsibility, and plan them on your own.”

Don’t let RVs block the view

Dear Amy: We live in a national historic district, and some of the neighboring homes have been featured in films and television series. People come from all over the world to see the houses.

Almost every day, other tourists come in massive recreational vehicles and vans. They park right in front of these sites, blocking not only the sight lines of their camera-toting peers, but also those of the patient people who live in and maintain the houses. And then there are those who park so close to corners that their vehicles completely block drivers from safely seeing cross traffic.

Can you get the word out to your readers, please?

Amy says: A giant RV is the ultimate photo-bomb. I’m happy to spread the word.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com. Twitter: @askingamy Facebook: @ADickinsonDaily.