Dear Amy: I am part of a group of friends who share a house. We’ve all been close friends for five years now.

One friend started a new relationship five weeks ago. Since then, they have not spent a day or night apart. Our friend never does anything without him, including spending time with us. We want to spend more time with our friend alone, and we are concerned he’s moving too quickly. Is it our place to tell him that?

Amy says: You don’t say your friend is unhappy; you don’t note any real red flags; you don’t mention you have a negative reaction to your friend’s new guy. Friends trust that the friendship will survive through some tough truths. Adults can also express concern, without seeking to control the object of their concern.

But first, accept that this relationship is real. Get to know his partner, and adopt a positive attitude as you do. Express: “Hey, we really miss solo-you! Any chance we can see you without your guy any time soon?”

Unless you see specific issues — such as signs of abuse and control — he has the right to proceed with abandon. You can certainly make an observation: (“You two are moving really quickly”) and follow it with a question: “How are you feeling about everything?” But you have to listen to his answer, and if he says he’s happy, be happy for him.

Be careful contacting old flame

Dear Amy: Years ago, I met a wonderful lady and we dated for a year. She chose to break up, but three months later she asked me to see her again. Things were not the same and we split up for good.

She was (indirectly) the reason I have a great job today. Because of this, I feel that she changed my life in a positive way.

Is it wrong for me to send her a thank-you card, telling her this? We’re both married and have not had any contact since we broke up.

I do not want to create any problems for her and I do not wish to see her again, but I am grateful for her quiet influence.

Amy says: This is a question that you should run past your wife. She might have insight into this conundrum because she is a woman — and because she knows you very well.

But I sense you don’t want to run this past your wife. I’m extrapolating a certain wistfulness in your tone. There is nothing wrong with feeling wistful and acting on nostalgic impulses, but if you do, you should be honest with yourself about your intentions. In short, don’t start something you aren’t prepared to own.

If you choose to send this message, make sure it is sincere and appropriate, and something she would feel comfortable showing to her spouse: “Our lives took us in different directions and I have no regrets. I’m grateful for your influence. I’ve had a wonderful career, and I owe you some of the credit. Thank you for that!”

