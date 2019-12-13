Dear Amy: I have a holiday etiquette question.

In my family, when a gathering involves food, everyone brings something.

I think it's helpful, giving, polite, respectful and "the right thing to do."

Even when I travel to go to family gatherings, I always bring something, whether it is store-bought or a homemade goody. I would be embarrassed to walk in empty-handed!

I host many family gatherings. My sister-in-law (my brother's wife) and her family travel back to the hometown by car to attend these gatherings.

Each and every time, her family of five will come to my home, bringing nothing but their appetites!

They're of the mind-set that because they are traveling to see us, they shouldn't have to bring anything.

I personally find this to be rude and ill-mannered.

In the days leading up to the holidays, she does nothing but run all over town shopping. It boggles my mind that she doesn't think to stop to even pick up a bottle of wine. This has nothing to do with means or access, but is just a seemingly self-centered attitude.

What do you think? Should the fact that they travel by car for the holidays make them exempt from contributing?

Amy says: Holiday meals are not like other occasions. They are communal feasts, and I agree that it is polite to ask the host for an assignment of something to bring, even if you are traveling.

Your sister-in-law was not raised by your parents, who taught you that it was necessary to always bring something when you are invited for a meal. Your brother (this woman's husband) was raised by your parents, however. He knows the drill — why is he not stepping up to contribute to the meal?

Rather than passively seethe and then riding your disappointment throughout the season, you could easily manage this by giving this family of five a specific assignment — perhaps a nonperishable dessert, drinks, or both. You say, "It's all hands on deck this year. I'm wondering if you would pick up some wine and soft drinks on your way into town? We could use your contribution."

Not always a reason to smile

Dear Amy: I know I'm late weighing in on the topic of strangers demanding that people should "smile!" but I'd like to share a story.

Five years ago, a stranger in a gas station said to me, "Smile. It can't be that bad. What? Did your puppy die?"

My son had died two weeks earlier. That encounter was my first attempt at leaving the house. It was months before I was able to try again.

Telling a stranger to smile can be far more detrimental than most people seem to realize.

Amy says: None of us can know what pain a stranger is enduring. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family.

