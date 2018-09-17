Dear Amy: My lady friend, “Kate,” and I have been together nine years. We both have children and grandkids and travel often. When not traveling, we go out to dinner several times weekly, and are fairly active socially.

When my grandkids came along, I made it clear that I would be more than willing to babysit now and then — whether it is for their parents to have a date night, or if an issue arose where they couldn’t find a sitter.

I said I would not be a built-in sitter; I would not commit to sitting every week on a set schedule. This has worked out just fine for me and my family.

Kate has four young grandkids — two boys and two girls. She babysits constantly for her daughters — weekdays, weekends, etc. They take advantage of her. This has disrupted our life together tremendously.

I find myself sitting home many nights alone — weekends included. I deeply care for this person, but find myself resentful and lonely. How can I handle this tactfully?

Amy says: You could mitigate some of your loneliness by diving in as a de-facto grandparent for these children, but you have already successfully created limits and boundaries with your own kids, demonstrating the limits to your interest in providing child care.

You don’t say whether “Kate” is complaining about her grandparenting duties. If she doesn’t like being the go-to granny for her daughters, then she should set boundaries, just as you have done.

Kate has a new job. She is possibly taking on almost twice the child-care responsibility of either of her daughters, as she juggles between the needs of both families. If she weren’t willing/available, these two sisters would find a way to double up and trade off taking care of each other’s children, eliminating the need for Granny to step in.

You should talk to Kate, calmly and without complaining. Ask her if she is willing to set aside inviolate “couple time.” Is she willing to clear every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evening for you two? Is she willing to ever say no to a last-minute nonemergency sitting request?

If she isn’t willing to prioritize any of her time — for her and for you — then you should find worthwhile things to do with your own time. Sitting at home and waiting for the sitter to come and sit with you isn’t the best use of your own freedom in retirement.

Safety vs. stupidity

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I had a huge fight.

We sat down and talked about our boundaries and the “do not cross” lines that we have for ourselves. My biggest priority is his safety. His biggest priority is that he wants the freedom to make very risky decisions, such as (in his words): “Driving a car into a metal pole while I’m riding on the hood.” This is just one example he provided.

A friend says that this is healthy exploration of his mortality. I can’t wrap my head around this, and I also can’t seem to make my boyfriend understand that thrill-seeking is OK so long as it’s in a safe environment and doesn’t pose a large risk to his health or way of life. Am I the crazy one here?

Amy says: When safety meets stupidity, stupidity always wins. What you both seem to view as “risk taking” strikes me as having no regard for life or limb. I hope/assume he is messing with you, and not actually suicidal.

Unlike you, your boyfriend doesn’t seek to control his partner — he simply wants the freedom to be a doofus. I suggest you leave him to it.

