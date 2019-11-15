Dear Amy: My brother and his wife, who live in a distant town, are hoarders. They're not the gross kind that you see on television, but just an out-of-control lack of organization composed of laundry, papers and mostly toys.

My nephews, who are pre-adolescents, have no interest in the hundreds of toys that clutter the living room, dining room and toy room. If they are not at an organized sports event, they are staring at their phone or tablet.

Along every wall of the house are boxes of barely opened and unopened gifts. They have outgrown the 50 or so large toy trucks that remain in the living room under the Steinway grand piano.

I cannot bear the thought of adding anything more to this clutter. Besides, whatever I got for them for Christmas would be summarily dismissed, based on recent history. Don't suggest getting a book, because their shelves are groaning under the weight. Gift certificates would go unused. I can't be there with them to do things, because they live 800 miles away, limiting interactions to twice a year.

Are they too young to just say, "No more Christmas or birthday gifts?" They are the only child relatives in my life.

Amy says: Before declaring "no more gifts" to these younger boys, perhaps you could find ways to recognize these occasions through your financial generosity. Look into opening "custodial accounts" for them and let them know that each birthday you will deposit a set amount into these accounts, perhaps equaling $10 for each year of their lives, or whatever might correspond with what you would spend on material gifts.

You could then tell them you will release their funds on or around their 18th birthdays. They should be allowed some access to see how their accounts are growing, even if they can't withdraw funds.

It's important to keep in touch with these boys, through social media, sending cards and letters, and just generally expressing an interest in their lives.

Uncles and aunts have real opportunities to influence their nephews and nieces, even over a distance. Understand, however, that the emotional investment you make might not earn immediate "interest." As with financial accounts, these relationship investments tend to grow slowly over time — and, as investment professionals always warn, "past performance is not always indicative of future results."

