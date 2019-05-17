Dear Amy: Two years ago, a very close friend of 20 years ghosted me. I called, texted and e-mailed her and didn’t get a reply. When I ran into her weeks later and asked for an explanation, she said, “You have nothing to apologize for” — yet she couldn’t compose an explanation because “it was too horrendous and hurtful.”

To me her statement contradicted my not having anything to apologize for. There was no incident before the ghosting, so I truly did not know why she has behaved this way.

She concluded by saying, “I think we should go our separate ways.”

I stopped going to a performance series that she, a mutual friend and I attended together because it’s a small audience and seeing her would bring up my hurt. She continued to go, so it seemed that she felt this issue was resolved.

I’ve run into her a couple of times since then. She didn’t seem embarrassed. I feel terrible.

Now she’s joining my church, so I’ll be running into her now and then. If she’d join the church she knows I attend, she apparently feels no awkwardness.

I’d rather not even acknowledge her when I see her, but that seems inappropriate in church. I’ve thought about talking to a clergyperson but expect the counsel would be to forgive. Maybe I haven’t forgiven if I’m upset again, but she wasn’t on my mind much until the expectation of seeing her arose.

If I stay away from church events, I’m acting like a guilty person, but I don’t know what I’m guilty of doing.

But I don’t want to have any kind of interaction with her, even a chat during coffee hour. So, Amy, how do I handle this?

Amy says: Don’t avoid clergy counsel, simply because you anticipate what you will hear. Pursue it.

You must find a way to process this. Your former friend has behaved unkindly by dropping you so suddenly and refusing to give you an explanation.

You should be honest with her now. Tell her, “I admit to being very hurt and bewildered by your behavior toward me. I’m trying to forgive you for dumping me and I want to move on, but your refusal to communicate about why you have ended the friendship has made moving on even more challenging for me.”

That’s it. You simply speak your truth, without the expectation of any specific response or outcome. And then, yes — you work on the forgiveness. Granting forgiveness is a personal and spiritual challenge. Forgiving her will liberate you, as well as deepening your faith practice.

My theory about this — for what it is worth — is that she (not you) has done something unethical or deeply embarrassing, and that she would rather bury it than deal with it.

