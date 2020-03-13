Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I've gathered some topical "Best Of" columns from 10 years ago. I'll be back in two weeks with fresh columns.

Dear Amy: My fiancé and his 12-year-old son recently moved in with me, and I want to set some household boundaries without coming across like an evil stepmom.

My stepson-to-be is a good kid, but doesn't do the little things around the house that I would like him to do, like pushing in his chair after dinner, putting his own dishes in the dishwasher after a meal, putting the toilet seat down, taking out the garbage (his chore) unless asked, etc.

I'm pretty agreeable (although I'll admit I am used to order and like things neat), but think that if we're going to keep the house clean and presentable, we can each do our part.

On the other hand, I can also see these requests coming across as controlling, and I want to try to avoid that.

His dad is always supportive of anything I ask and will ask his son to do these things if I ask him to. I just wanted to give it a go on my own first to establish some authority. Any suggestions?

Amy says: This adolescent is doing what all kids his age do. Sometimes he'll remember to do things without prompting, and sometimes he'll forget. Sometimes he'll be agreeable and sometimes, not so much. You should not waste your real authority and interrupt the positive growth of this relationship over something as trivial as neglecting to push in a chair after eating.

Stepparents have a tricky role to play in the life of a child. The first thing you should establish is your warmth, trust, affection and friendship. This takes time. After trust is established, the authority will flow from that.

For the initial period of your cohabiting, his father should review the rules of the house with him and face the music in terms of any pushback. You should see him as the primary parent, and you as a supportive backup.

You should always strive for the long view. A good relationship is more important than an orderly home. Give the boy plenty of time to adjust, and offer him opportunities to self-govern. He may have ideas for ways he can be useful around the house. You should ask him to choose ways to contribute, go easy on him when he flakes out, and give him credit when he does well. (August 2010)

